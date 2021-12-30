Cancellation of ‘Hamilton’ performance at Shea’s impacts surrounding restaurants
Cancellation of ‘Hamilton’ performance at Shea’s impacts surrounding restaurants
Cancellation of ‘Hamilton’ performance at Shea’s impacts surrounding restaurants
A DoorDash corporate employee vented his grievances in a Blind post titled "Doordash making engineers deliver food."
On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William […]
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
Clark Griswold could never.
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
BBC inexplicably brought on the Harvard professor, who has been accused of (and denied) sexually assaulting Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
The little boy was practically wheezing with laughter.
Physicians facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant, described what they are seeing in their emergency rooms.
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: "I knew the consequences. I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination." #Nets Source: Twitter @Krisplashed What's the buzz on Twitter? Brian Lewis @ ...
Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that he does not plan on retiring soon but if were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases the 81-year-old would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history.
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been cohosting the game show together since 1982. Recently, Pat and Vanna discussed their future on 'WOF.'
via YouTubeAn Italian anti-vaxxer and COVID-denier who sparked outrage after declaring himself a “plague spreader” and boasting about how he walked around sick and maskless in a supermarket has died of COVID-19, according to local media reports.Maurizio Buratti, also known as Mauro from Mantua, died in a Verona hospital Monday, just a few weeks after being hospitalized. He was 61.Buratti’s condition took a turn for the worse, perhaps unsurprisingly, after he called in to the Zanzara radio progra
Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication
A pre-Christmas flight got dicey when a woman now dubbed ‘Airline Karen’ got into an altercation with another passenger. The […] The post ‘Airplane Karen’ taken into custody after attack on Delta flight appeared first on TheGrio.
It’s no secret that after women welcome a new baby, there’s a lot of pressure to try and return to their pre-baby body. From diets and exercise plans to “transformation” photos, there are so many mixed messages women get about the joy of having a child and the immediate scrutiny over how they look post-delivery. […]
A PGA Tour spokesman told Golfweek the year-long program runs through December 31.
The Holiday Bowl was expected to pay more than $3 million to its participating teams, and N.C. State faces a decision in regards to coaching bonuses.
A video of a member of the Queen‘s Guard knocking over a boy who walked in his way is going viral. On Tuesday, a TikTok user shared a clip of two armed guardsmen dressed in gray tunics and bearskin caps marching in unison while on patrol outside the Tower of London. “Nobody is safe,” the TikTok user captioned the video.