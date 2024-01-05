Cancellations, parking bans: What to know ahead of Sunday’s storm

It's time to get out those shovels. The SouthCoast is potentially on track to see its first snowfall of the season this weekend.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the region starting Saturday night, with up to 6-12 inches of snow possible for much of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a post by the National Weather Service Boston on Friday morning.

"Latest trends suggest heavy snow may also fall in Boston and Providence and possibly southeast MA," the update continues.

The greatest forecast uncertainty encompasses southeastern Massachusetts, and coastal areas will see less snow. According to Friday morning projections, snow accumulation will likely only amount to one inch or less in the Fall River and New Bedford area, where the snow is also expected to mix with rain.

"The areas north and west of the I-95 corridor have the best shot at seeing plowable snow," said meteorologist Kyle Pederson of the National Weather Service. "As for the areas east of I-95 (like Cape Cod, Plymouth), we are still uncertain about those."

A winter storm watch is in effect this weekend for the region, which is expected to see its first plowable snow of the season Saturday night into Sunday, Jan. 6-7, 2024.

When will snow start and what to expect

NWS forecasters expect the peak of the storm will hit the region Saturday night into Sunday, with snow becoming heavy by midnight. This will make for difficult travel due to low visibility and snow-covered roads.

A flash freeze in Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, including Providence and Boston, is predicted for Sunday afternoon.

Conditions are expected to improve Monday, but the NWS warns that motorists should be cautious for slippery travel in the morning commute. There will be possible icy conditions to start the day, before most areas climb above freezing by the afternoon.

Parking bans and closures in Greater Fall River

Ahead of the weekend storm, local communities have begun making preparations. Here's a list of parking bans, closures and cancellations that have been announced in the Fall River area.

Parking bans explained: What to know when Fall River declares a parking ban due to a snowstorm

FALL RIVER

Mayor Paul Coogan's office has issued a citywide parking ban that will go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 6, at noon, and be in place until further notice.

Parking is allowed on the north side of all city streets that run east and west; and parking is allowed on the west side of all streets that run north and south, the mayor's office said in a press release. In most cases, this means no parking on the fire hydrant side.

Parking is not allowed within 20 feet of a corner to allow access for heavy equipment and safety vehicles. Parking is allowed, unless posted, on both sides of any street that is divided by a traffic median, but parking against the median is prohibited.

If any vehicle is in violation of the parking ban and is towed, the owner must call 508-676-8511 for the location of the towed vehicle.

Parking is available at the following locations until the ban is no longer in effect:

Flint Municipal Parking Lot on Cash Street

City of Fall River Municipal Parking Lot, corner of Columbia Street and Hunter Street

Talbot Middle School on Melrose Street

Parking Lot on Hood Street

SWANSEA

Swansea Police Department announced that a parking ban will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, through 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

This list will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Snowstorm parking bans and cancellations in Fall River and New Bedford