WHO cancer arm deems aspartame 'possible carcinogen'

STORY: One of the world’s most popular sweeteners is a “possible carcinogen” - but remains safe to consume at already-agreed levels.

That’s according to two groups linked to the World Health Organization, who made the rulings on Friday.

Video released by the WHO showed experts from the panels discussing the findings in a news conference on Wednesday.

"So the working group classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans, that is Group 2B, based on limited evidence for cancer in humans."

Aspartame is one of the world's most popular sweeteners.

It’s used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars' Extra chewing gum.

The ruling puts aspartame in the same category as aloe vera extract and traditional Asian pickled vegetables.

While the findings may cause some alarm, WHO head of nutrition Francesco Branca played down the likelihood of aspartame sweetened products actually causing cancer.

"The conclusion of this assessment are not indicating that consuming products containing sweeteners automatically leads to a health impact. Having an acceptable daily intake, it means it is acceptable to consume a certain amount of aspartame without having appreciable health effects. This amount is a pretty large amount.”

Several scientists not associated with the reviews said the evidence linking aspartame to cancer is weak.

Food and beverage industry associations said the decisions showed aspartame was safe and a good option for people wanting to reduce sugar in their diets.

But others have said the findings should lead to changes, including the US Center for Science in the Public Interest, the CSPI, and one of its top scientists, Dr Thomas Galligan.

"This is something that industry, consumers and regulators really need to take notice of. This is very concerning. CSPI would like to see industry begin to reformulate their products, to use safer alternatives and help consumers avoid and minimize their exposure to aspartame. Similarly, policy makers can also take this very important and authoritative evaluation under consideration and start taking steps to protect consumers as well."

Ahead of the announcement, some doctors expressed concern that diet soda consumers could now switch to caloric, sugary drinks.

Therese Bevers, medical director of the Cancer Prevention Center at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, told Reuters:

"The possibility of weight gain and obesity is a much bigger problem and bigger risk factor than aspartame could ever be."

But the WHO and others have stressed that consumers faced with a decision between a sugar drink and one with sweeteners should consider a third option.

Drink water instead.