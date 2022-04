The New York Times

For months, some American and European leaders have foretold that the coronavirus pandemic would soon become endemic. COVID-19 would resolve into a disease that we learn to live with. According to several governors, it nearly has. But we are still in the acute phase of the pandemic, and what endemic COVID-19 might look like remains a mystery. Endemic diseases can take many forms, and we do not know yet where this disease will fall among them. At its most basic, an endemic disease is one with a c