Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

CARLA K. JOHNSON
·5 min read

Joyce Ares had just turned 74 and was feeling fine when she agreed to give a blood sample for research. So she was surprised when the screening test came back positive for signs of cancer.

After a repeat blood test, a PET scan and a needle biopsy, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I cried,” the retired real estate broker said. “Just a couple of tears and thought, ‘OK, now what do we do?’”

The Canby, Oregon, resident had volunteered to take a blood test that is being billed as a new frontier in cancer screening for healthy people. It looks for cancer by checking for DNA fragments shed by tumor cells.

Such blood tests, called liquid biopsies, are already used in patients with cancer to tailor their treatment and check to see if tumors come back.

Now, one company is promoting its blood test to people with no signs of cancer as a way to detect tumors in the pancreas, ovaries and other sites that have no recommended screening method.

It’s an open question whether such cancer blood tests — if added to routine care — could improve Americans’ health or help meet the White House’s goal of cutting the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.

With advances in DNA sequencing and data science making the blood tests possible, California-based Grail and other companies are racing to commercialize them.

And U.S. government researchers are planning a large experiment — possibly lasting seven years and with 200,000 participants — to see if the blood tests can live up to the promise of catching more cancers earlier and saving lives.

“They sound wonderful, but we don’t have enough information,” said Dr. Lori Minasian of the National Cancer Institute, who is involved in planning the research. “We don’t have definitive data that shows that they will reduce the risk of dying from cancer.”

Grail is far ahead of other companies with 2,000 doctors willing to prescribe the $949 test. Most insurance plans don’t cover the cost. The tests are being marketed without endorsements from medical groups or a recommendation from U.S. health authorities. Review by the Food and Drug Administration isn’t required for this type of test.

“For a drug, the FDA demands that there is a substantial high likelihood that the benefits not only are proven, but they outweigh the harms. That’s not the case for devices like blood tests,” said Dr. Barry Kramer of the Lisa Schwartz Foundation for Truth in Medicine.

Grail plans to seek approval from the FDA, but is marketing its test as it submits data to the agency.

The history of cancer screening has taught caution. In 2004, Japan halted mass screening of infants for a childhood cancer after studies found it didn’t save lives. Last year, a 16-year study in 200,000 women in the United Kingdom found regular screening for ovarian cancer didn’t make any difference in deaths.

Cases like these have uncovered some surprises: Screening finds some cancers that don’t need to be cured. The flip side? Many dangerous cancers grow so fast they elude screening and prove deadly anyway.

And screening can do more harm than good. Anxiety from false positives. Unnecessary costs. And serious side effects from cancer care: PSA tests for men can lead to treatment complications such as incontinence or impotence, even when some slow-growing prostate cancers would never have caused trouble.

The evidence is strongest for screening tests for cancers of the breast, cervix and colon. For some smokers, lung cancer screening is recommended.

The recommended tests — mammography, PAP tests, colonoscopy — look for one cancer at a time. The new blood tests look for many cancers at once. That’s an advantage, according to Grail executive Dr. Joshua Ofman.

“We screen for four or five cancers in this country, but (many) cancer deaths are coming from cancers that we’re not looking for at all,” Ofman said.

Dr. Tomasz Beer of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland led the company-sponsored study that Joyce Ares joined in 2020. After a miserable winter of chemotherapy and radiation, doctors told her the treatment was a success.

Her case isn't an outlier, "but it is the sort of hoped-for ideal outcome, and not everyone is going to have that,” Beer said.

While there were other early cancers detected among study participants, some had less clear-cut experiences. For some, blood tests led to scans that never located a cancer, which could mean the result was a false positive, or it could mean there's a mystery cancer that will show up later. For others, blood tests detected cancer that turned out to be advanced and aggressive, Beer said. One older participant with a bad case declined treatment.

Grail continues to update its test as it learns from these studies, and is sponsoring a trial with Britain’s National Health Service in 140,000 people to see if the blood test can reduce the number of cancers caught in late stages.

Although Ares feels lucky, it’s impossible to know whether her test added healthy years to her life or made no real difference, said Kramer, former director of the National Cancer Institute’s Division of Cancer Prevention.

“I sincerely hope that Joyce benefited from having this test,” Kramer said when told of her experience. “But unfortunately, we can’t know, at the individual Joyce level, whether that’s the case."

Cancer treatments can have long-term side effects, he said, "and we don’t know how fast the tumor would have grown.” Treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma is so effective that delaying therapy until she felt symptoms might have achieved the same happy outcome.

For now, health experts stress the Grail blood test is not a cancer diagnosis; a positive result triggers further scans and biopsies.

“This is a path in diagnostic testing that has never been tried before," Kramer said. “Our ultimate destination is a test that has a clear net benefit. If we don’t do it carefully, we’ll go way off the path.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • We must ensure animal victims are protected in our state

    When animals are harmed by their owner and lawfully seized, the rescue itself is just the beginning. These animals need and deserve good care.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

    Check back every weekend for a new rapid-fire shortlist of great Amazon deals!

  • The art world is blacklisting Russian oligarchs amid fears that the billionaires will take advantage of the industry's lack of regulation to evade sanctions

    Russian oligarchs have deep roots as high-value art collectors and patrons. Here's how the notoriously opaque art industry is attempting to cut ties.

  • Can a cancer blood test save lives in US

    A new type of blood test that checks for cancer signals in healthy people is being marketed and sold. But it's still unclear whether these screening tests will make any difference in cancer death rates. (April 11)

  • I'm a mom of 2 who shops at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 of my favorite low-carb groceries to buy there.

    I had to switch to a low-carb diet after my first pregnancy, and Trader Joe's has affordable produce, dips, and meats that fit my lifestyle.

  • Of Course Kid Rock’s Concerts Now Open With a Message From Donald Trump

    "All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country," former president tells Rock fans, "Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots"

  • Most managers in the US would fire workers or cut their pay if they refuse to return to the office full-time this year, survey shows

    As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many managers believe it's time for workers to return to offices and would take action against those who don't.

  • Along the Way: Hiram College speaker says invasion of Taiwan may follow war over Ukraine

    Along the Way column.

  • Musk, Bezos Agree on a Solution to San Francisco Homeless Crisis

    Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are the two richest people in the world. They are tech-savvy and entrepreneurs who have both disrupted legacy industries. Automotive with Tesla for Musk and trade and distribution with Amazon for Bezos.

  • Zelenskiy meets leaders, braces for 'hard battle'

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of his staunchest backers, in Kyiv on Saturday. Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian capital was not announced in advance, and comes as Russia is amassing troops in the east of the country after pulling back from the outskirts of Kyiv last week. The British leader announced on Twitter that the goal of the visit is to set out a new financial and military aid package for Ukraine against, quote, “Russia’s barbaric campaign.” JOHNSON: “I want to begin Volodymyr by saluting once again the bravery of the people of Ukraine in defying the appalling aggression that we have seen.” Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy met Austrian Chancellor Karl Mehammer, warning in a joint news conference of a tough battle ahead. “(Russian) forces are being gathered in the east and south. A large amount of forces, equipment, armed people who are preparing to occupy yet another part of our territory. This will be a tough battle." The meetings come just a day after officials say more than 50 people, including children, were killed in a missile strike on a railway station in the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Many more were injured among the 4,000 said to be waiting to be evacuated away from the fighting. Ukraine said it was aiming to establish up to 10 evacuation corridors for civilians in the east. Russia's defense ministry denied responsibility, saying in a statement the missiles that struck the station were used only by Ukraine's military and that Russia's armed forces had no targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday. Reuters was unable to verify the details of the attack. The civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular those in the town of Bucha, just northwest of Kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces. Officials have said that 360 civilians were killed. Reuters could not independently verify those figures. Rescue workers in Borodyanka, less than 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, spent Friday digging through rubble for survivors. Local resident Mariya recalled the horror to Reuters. “For 36 days people lay under the rubble and the Russians fired, not allowing people to be pulled out from under the rubble.” European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who toured the wreckage in Bucha Friday, said on Saturday the Commission will pledge 1 billion euros to support Ukraine and countries receiving refugees fleeing the war. "…for the European Commission that we want to pledge one billion euros.”Zelenskiy continues to demand tough sanctions on Russia from the West..."They have to do everything to force Russia to seek peace."Russia's invasion, which began on February 24th, has forced more than four million to flee their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands. Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war. Moscow's sights are said to be set on gaining full control of Donetsk and Luhansk, the regions partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

  • I want to lose weight for my wedding. What's the best way to do it?

    Slower weight loss is usually more sustainable and also gives you the flexibility to enjoy occasions like wedding cake tasting and engagement drinks.

  • Shelter Dog Gets Personal Princess-Themed Tent To Help Him Relax

    A pit bull named Starsky has had a tough time at an animal shelter, but a pink princess tent is helping him feel more comfortable.

  • I Tried the TikTok Famous “The Pink Stuff” Cleaner To Find Out If It Works

    Did this viral cleaner actually remove soap scum, stains and other goo from my home? See our before and after photos and video to find out.

  • Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Bezos likes idea

    Two of the world's richest people are pitching in ideas to tackle the issue of homelessness, suggesting that Twitter Inc convert its headquarters to a shelter home. Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos on Sunday backed an idea put forth by Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder, to convert the social networking firm's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter as few people are working there during the pandemic. Bezos tweeted https://twitter.com/JeffBezos/status/1513251374774972417 an article by technology-focused blog GeekWire from May 2020 about Amazon's eight-floor family homeless shelter attached to its Seattle headquarters, saying the initiative worked out great and makes it easy for employees who wish to volunteer.

  • ‘Sonic 2’ Speeds To $141M Global; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Uncovers $58M In Early Offshore Bow; ‘RRR’ Roars To WW Milestone – International Box Office

    UPDATE, writethru: Lots of moving parts at the international box office again this weekend as another major studio title is kickstarting with early overseas rollout prior to its domestic debut. To wit: Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore made its first apparition in 22 offshore markets this frame, grossing $58M to lead overseas […]

  • Revolutionary leukemia treatment offers 'a hopeful moment' in fight against solid tumors

    The cancer immunotherapy called CAR-T, has revolutionized the treatment of blood cancers. Doctors are now seeing signs it also may fight solid tumors.

  • ‘Naked and Afraid’ challenger suffers gnarly fishing hook injury

    It was a painful evening on Naked and Afraid, Sunday, when a survivalist named Cheeny found herself on the wrong end of a barbed fish hook. Cheeny was a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialist in the Air Force for eight years. The Air Force website claims, “These experts know how to survive in the most remote and hostile environments on the planet.” Despite her training, the situation called for a medic. Since the hook was barbed it could not be pulled out. “​​The only option that I had was to cut the fishing hook itself and feed the entire hook through the rest of her thumb,” said the medic. While the whole incident had some viewers cringing, Cheeny seemed none the worse for wear after having the hook removed. Not only that, but she also went on to finish the 21 day challenge in the South African bush. “I'm so happy right now” she said after finishing. “I did this for the SERE community and I hope they're proud. Honestly, I'm super grateful for this whole experience. But I'm also very happy that it is over.”

  • 3 deaths, almost 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Cloud area this week

    Between Monday and Friday, MDH reported 3,170 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and 31 deaths related to COVID-19.

  • The Walking Dead Season 11B Finale Recap: Who Didn't Survive the Hour to Do Battle in the Series' Last-Ever Arc?

    Punches flew. Bullets flew. Hell, even cicadas flew en masse in the Season 11B finale of The Walking Dead. And by the time “Acts of God” reached the calm before the series’ next — and last — storm, we’d lost one minor protagonist and one major antagonist, creepy Lance had lost what was left of his patience, […]