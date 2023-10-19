'You are a cancer to the community,' Akron mother tells son's killer during sentencing

An Akron man convicted in a double shooting walked away from his Zoom sentencing Thursday just as the victim’s family members were about to speak.

Deair Wray then refused to sit down in a videoconferencing booth at the Summit County Jail.

“I’m the judge and I’m asking you to sit down now,” Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael told Wray. “You need to hear from the family.”

“I don’t need to hear from the family,” responded Wray, who continues to maintain his innocence.

Wray then sat down and listened to family members of Giovanni Stanford, the Akron man Wray was convicted of killing in a May 2022 shooting in Cuyahoga Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“I know you don’t care,” said Medera Sampson, Stanford’s grandmother. “You’ve been laughing. I don’t think it’s funny at all. I want you to pay with the rest of your life in that cage.”

Michael sentenced Wray to life in prison with possible parole after 29 years. This was in the middle of the minimum of 21-years-to-life that defense attorneys sought and the maximum of 32-years-to-life that prosecutors suggested.

Wray, 29, who also goes by Deair Johnson, plans to appeal.

Shooting kills man and injures woman

Wray and two other men were charged in a shooting that happened shortly before midnight May 26, 2022, at an apartment at 1376 Forest Glen Drive in Cuyahoga Falls.

Police said Wray fired 9 mm rounds into a window of the apartment, striking Stanford, 23, of Akron, in the torso and head.

Wray's on-again/off-again girlfriend, who is the mother of his 2-year-old son, was shot in the leg.

The woman survived; Stanford, 23, of Akron, died.

Prosecutors say Wray shot because of jealousy

Prosecutors said during Wray's jury trial that he fired into the apartment in a jealous rage after seeing the mother of his child with Stanford.

Durell and Jameir McDowell, who were with Wray on the night of the shooting, testified against him. Wray and the McDowells are all related.

The McDowells agreed to testify in exchange for more lenient sentences.

More: 'Letting you off easy': Mother of slain Akron man isn't satisfied with two men's penalties

Defense attorneys questioned whether the McDowells or someone else may have been responsible for the shooting.

Jurors, though, found Wray guilty of three counts of murder that involve different explanations of the crime, two counts of felonious assault and two weapons charges. Most of the charges included gun specifications that carry with them additional prison time.

Family members express grief and anger

Several of Stanford’s family members attended the sentencing, where his grandmother and mother both spoke.

Sampson said Stanford had family and friends and a lot of people who cared about him. She asked Wray why he didn’t confront Stanford if he had a problem with him.

“You killed my grandson for no good reason,” she said.

Jamekia Stanford, Giovanni’s mother, said the violence in the Akron area is like a sickness. She said there are countless unsolved murders and grieving families.

“You are a cancer to the community,” Stanford told Wray. “My son will not die in vain. I am putting you and anyone like you on notice – no more burying senseless violence. As a community, we will not stand for it any longer.”

Wray yawned on the screen.

“Today and every day will always be ‘Justice for G,’” Stanford said, echoing the message the family posted on signs around Akron.

“Go to jail,” she said to Wray.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Seema Misra urged Michael to impose the maximum sentence. She noted that Wray was on parole for charges of felonious assault and shooting into a habitation when the Falls shooting occurred.

When Wray was arrested, Misra said he had a gun on him that wasn’t the weapon used in either the double shooting or the previous incident he was convicted of, despite being prohibited from having a weapon.

“This defendant will not change his attitude and ways regarding crime,” Misra said.

Attorney urges lighter sentence

Nathan Ray, who represented Wray with John Greven, said Wray has maintained his innocence from the start.

Ray, echoing an argument made during trial, said Wray wouldn’t shoot into the home where his son was.

Ray suggested the minimum sentence of life with possible parole after 21 years would be appropriate.

“It would give him an opportunity to go through his sentence and doesn’t mean he would get out in 21 years,” Ray said, noting that the parole board can chose to keep a person incarcerated beyond their mandatory term.

When given the chance to speak, Wray said he loves his family and his son.

“I'm still standing tall,” he said.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Deair Wray gets life in prison for double shooting in the Falls