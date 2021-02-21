Cancer death rates will fall despite Covid, study shows

Bill Gardner
Researchers forecast that there will be some 176,000 deaths from 10 major cancers in the UK by the end of the year
Researchers forecast that there will be some 176,000 deaths from 10 major cancers in the UK by the end of the year

Cancer death rates will fall this year despite warnings that the Covid pandemic has brought treatments to a "screeching halt", a study has predicted.

Researchers forecast that there will be some 176,000 deaths from 10 major cancers in the UK by the end of the year, with rates falling overall.

The scientists said their findings correspond to death rates of 114 per 100,000 men, which is down 7.5% since 2015, and 89 per 100,000 women - down 4.5% from then.

The paper, published in the Annals of Oncology journal, focused on cancer of the stomach, intestines, pancreas, lung, breast, uterus (including cervix), ovary, prostate and bladder, and leukaemias for men and women.

Researchers predicted that some 69,000 cancer deaths will be avoided in the UK this year.

But figures suggested there has been no overall fall in pancreatic cancer death rates, and that lung cancer death rates in women in the UK are higher than those in EU countries.

It is the eleventh year in a row the researchers, led by Professor Carlo La Vecchia, at the University of Milan (Italy), have published their predictions, using data on deaths from the World Health Organisation and Eurostat databases from 1970 to 2015.

The team analysed cancer death rates in the EU 27 member states as a whole and added the UK in order to be able to compare with the years before Brexit.

Prof La Vecchia warned that pancreatic cancer remains the only one showing "no overall fall in death rates over the past three decades in Europe in both sexes" and called for governments and policymakers to ensure adequate resources for the "prevention, early diagnosis and management of pancreatic cancer in order to improve these trends in the near future".

The researchers predict that 42,300 and 5,000 men in the EU and UK respectively will die from pancreatic cancer by the end of this year.

They said the age standardised rate (ASR) of deaths in men will be eight per 100,000 and 6.5 per 100,000 in the EU and UK respectively, representing a 0.8% decline in death rates since 2015.

Among women, five per 100,000 in the UK are predicted to die, representing a 4% decline in the death rate.

Lung cancer death rates in men are 25% lower in the UK than in the 27 European countries due to "earlier and larger decreases in smoking prevalence in UK men", said co-author, Dr Fabio Levi, emeritus professor at the Faculty of Biology and Medicine, University of Lausanne.

He said while lung cancer death rates in women in the UK are higher than those in the EU countries, predictions show a "favourable downward trend" in UK female lung cancer deaths.

Co-author, Professor Paolo Boffetta, professor at the University of Bologna, said: "Although we predict that death rates in many cancers will decrease this year, the absolute number of deaths from the disease will continue to rise due to aging populations.

"This underlines the increasing public health importance of the issue.

"Delayed cancer diagnosis and treatment due to the Covid-19 pandemic may increase the cancer burden over the next several years."

Commenting on the research, Professor Jose Martin-Moreno, from the University of Valencia, Spain, warned that the pandemic will have an impact.

In a separate editorial to the paper, he said: "Beyond the direct harm of this new coronavirus to immunocompromised and particularly vulnerable people, there is the blow to comprehensive clinical care and the interruption of research.

"Perhaps most worrying for the long term is the paralysis of prevention programmes, screening and early diagnosis.

"Since March 2020, all of the activity linked to progress over recent decades has come to a screeching halt. It is, of course, too early to characterise the impacts, but it seems inevitable they will have marked, if not dramatic, consequences."

Recommended Stories

  • DHEC reports 1,617 new COVID cases and 26 deaths as vaccinations continue to climb

    The total number of vaccine doses administered is more than 750,000.

  • Americans could be wearing masks into 2022, Dr Fauci warns

    ‘I can’t predict that,’ Fauci says when asked when things will go back to normal

  • ‘All Creatures Great and Small’: TV’s Sweetest Show Delivers an Emotionally Honest Ending

    Series creator Ben Vanstone unpacks the show's first Christmas special and previews what's in store for Season 2.

  • California's iconic redwoods threatened by climate change

    California's iconic coastal redwoods are struggling to recover after wildfires ripped through the state over the summer. Making things worse, climate change is affecting the coastal fog that helps feed the trees. Jeff Berardelli reports.

  • The ‘frosting’ on these Corn Flakes was worth $3 million, officials in Ohio say

    The shipment arrived from South America, officials say.

  • Houston mayor: Blaming renewables for Texas blackouts "disingenuous"

    Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday that blaming this week's mass power outages on renewable energy is "disingenuous."Driving the news: Several Republicans, as well as conservative commentators have falsely blamed wind and solar energy for the blackouts, which left millions of people across Texas in the dark amid frigid temperatures and snow and ice storms. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which manages the state’s power grid, said in a news conference Tuesday that natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as renewable sources, per the Dallas Morning News.What he's saying: “Let me speak specially to legislators and others who are blaming what happened this week on the use of renewables. That is so far-fetched because it wasn’t just the wind turbines that froze; natural gas facilities froze; coal-fired plants froze; nuclear plants came offline and froze,” Turner said. “So, for anybody that attempts to blame what happened this week in Texas on renewables is being totally, totally disingenuous," he added. “The reality is that many of those renewable plants continue to produce energy.”“What is important to bear in mind is that the climate is getting warmer and we have to address the issue of climate change, even in the state of Texas.” "There are structural changes that need to take place, but I simply want to be blunt: Anybody who contends that what happened this week was due to renewable energy, they are trying to deflect where the real responsibility lies.”Flashback: Tuner announced in April 2020 that the city had committed to purchasing 100% renewable energy.The mayor called the commitment its first step in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.The big picture: President Biden on Saturday declared a major disaster in Texas to allow for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts across the state.While power has been restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in Texas, tens of thousands are still in the dark, per poweroutage.us.As of Friday, over 13 million Texans still did not have access to drinkable water.At least 16 deaths in the state were linked to the harsh weather as of Thursday.Go deeper: How Texas' power mix breaks downMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 350-pound crocodile undergoes major surgery to remove tourist's shoe from stomach

    A 10.5-foot-long crocodile weighing almost 350 pounds has undergone successful surgery two months after it ate a tourist’s shoe. The problem started when Anuket, who lives at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Florida, ate a shoe that fell off a tourist’s foot while they were ziplining over the enclosure in December 2020 where Anuket and another crocodile named Sobek live. “Our team members observed Anuket swallow the shoe, regurgitate it, and then swallow it again before we were able to retrieve it,” the zoological park said in a statement posted on social media.

  • Ministers fear end of lockdown will see 'spike in serious violence'

    Cabinet ministers fear a spike in crime as Covid-19 restrictions are eased and will reach out to officials in 30 potential crime ‘hotspots’ to demand improved preparations. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, are understood to be leading the drive. On Monday, all three ministers will write to local authorities, children’s services and police forces in the 30 “serious violence hotspots” urging them to consider extra measures to stop a crime rise. The pre-emptive move comes after serious violence soared after the first lockdown last year was lifted, hitting levels higher than before the restrictions were adopted. A Government source said: “These measures will send a strong message to potentially violent individuals that the pandemic has not weakened our resolve, or changed the rules we all play by, when it comes to violence. We must do all we can to work together to suppress any surge in violence and save lives.” The source said the Home Office was urging police to use “highly targeted, analytically driven and visible enforcement action” to avoid another crime surge. The areas selected for the targeted messaging were those which saw the most hospital admission for assault with a sharp object between April and September last year. Most are urban centres including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol, Newcastle, Leicester, Doncaster, and multiple boroughs of London. A crime surge after lockdown in some form will be difficult to avoid given the current rules encourage people to stay at home, limiting the number of people out in public. The number of knife offences increased by 25 per cent to 12,120 offences in July to September 2020 when compared with the previous quarter, ONS data has previously shown. Between July and September, there was also a 13 per cent rise in “threats to kill” offences involving a knife, up to 1,270, when compared with the same period last year. END

  • China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

    China's top diplomat called Monday for new U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on U.S.-China relations come as Beijing presses the new administration in Washington to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by former President Donald Trump.

  • Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all health workers

    The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give it to healthcare workers at risk of exposure due to its varying levels of efficacy, its Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) said on Monday. Late-stage trial data of Sinovac's vaccine showed it had a lower efficacy when used for healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 compared with healthy individuals age 18-59, said FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo. The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers.

  • How NHL in Tahoe is impacting businesses in the area

    Tourists and locals are supporting local businesses as the NHL comes to Lake Tahoe. “It’s night and day between Nevada and California. We have had absolutely nothing on the California side which is literally across the street a hop skip and a jump away so Nevada is a little more open; we’re following all the protocols, everything has been fine so we say let’s do — let’s do more; we’re ready California,” Allen said. In California where dining is outside only, restaurant manager Adam Alicea says “We have so many people coming to town, they all want to eat, they all want to drink they all want to be out and have fun. Be on their vacation. We try and service them as best as we can.” Even though they can walk a block away and dine indoors in Nevada, where 35% capacity is allowed.

  • Griddy: Why a Texas electricity company is under fire for astronomical bills during winter storm

    Some Texans were charged as high as $17,000 for their electric usage last week

  • Oliver Dowden expresses alarm over Facebook ban on news in Australia

    The Culture Secretary is said to be alarmed at Facebook's decision to block news content in Australia and is seeking clarity from the social media company's executives. A source close to Oliver Dowden, who has held the Cabinet post since last February, told The Daily Telegraph of his concern "about developments in Australia". Mr Dowden will attempt to speak to both senior figures at Facebook and his Australian ministerial counterparts this week to understand the dynamics at play. He recently talked of the need to "even the playing field" between internet giants like Facebook and traditional publishers, amid fears the latter was being undercut online. Last week Facebook blocked Australian users from viewing and sharing news and stopped Australian newspapers from posting links on their Facebook pages. It was in retaliation for Australian politicians considering a law to force Facebook to pay publishers - such as newspapers - when their content was used on the site. The row was the latest front in a long-running debate about whether Facebook was a publisher and therefore bound by copyright and libel laws, or simply a platform where users could post. With politicians in Australia and also Canada looking at whether they could make Facebook pay for news content, similar questions were being asked in Britain.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • China calls for reset in Sino-U.S. relations

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on issues like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic if they repaired their damaged bilateral relationship. Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington after relations between the two countries sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump. Wang called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector, steps he said would create the "necessary conditions" for cooperation.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Iran's Zarif says U.S. must first lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 deal

    Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating its stance that it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers. President Joe Biden's administration said last week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in turn gradually began breaching terms of the agreement.