Cancer diagnoses see a huge spike at age 65, study finds. Doctors speculate why

Katie Camero
·2 min read

When it comes to any illness, the sooner it can be diagnosed, the better someone’s chances of recovery and survival. But a review of more than 600,000 patient records found that people are delaying medical care until they turn 65 years old, despite the risks involved.

Researchers at Stanford School of Medicine discovered a “substantial rise” in new breast, lung, colon and prostate cancer diagnoses nationwide — the most common cancers in the U.S. — at 65, which is when Americans become eligible for Medicare.

A quick analysis of study senior author Dr. Joseph Shrager’s patients’ records revealed a twofold increase in lung cancer surgeries among 65-year-olds compared to those just one year younger.

The team speculates that people on the cusp of Medicare eligibility wait until they turn 65 to seek cancer screenings and treatment because they “often lack insurance as a result of early retirement,” have other health conditions that hinder the renewal of their insurance plans or cannot afford private insurance costs, according to a Stanford news release.

In all, the study, published last week in the journal Cancer, suggests that expanding Medicare to those younger than 65 could improve cancer outcomes.

“If you don’t get the right screening or prompt diagnosis you are going to have lower cure rates,” Dr. Joseph Shrager, chief of the division of thoracic surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, said in the release. “This study underlines the important difference that some sort of Medicare expansion could make… and suggests that many people are delaying their care for financial reasons until they get health insurance through Medicare.”

The team analyzed records from patients between 61 and 69 years old who were diagnosed with lung (134,991 patients), breast (175,558 patients), colon (62,721 patients) and prostate cancer (238,823 patients) from 2004 to 2016.

Lung cancer diagnosis rates consistently increased by 3-4% each year for people aged 61 to 64, but then doubled for patients who were 65. Those for colon cancer grew by about 1-2% annually in the years before Medicare eligibility and then jumped to nearly 15% at age 65.

Overall, the biggest jumps in cancer diagnoses occurred during the transition from 64 to 65 years old compared to all other age transitions, according to the study. After age 65, diagnosis rates declined for all cancer types.

What’s more, adults older than 65 who had cancer and were insured were more likely to get surgery to treat their illness and were less likely to die from it than their younger, uninsured counterparts.

“Collectively, these results demonstrate that Medicare eligibility, an event coincident with becoming 65 years old, is associated with a rise in early-stage cancer diagnoses and a resulting survival benefit,” the study says, according to the release.

High blood sugar may worsen outcomes for hospitalized COVID patients, study finds

Side effect from COVID vaccines could produce abnormal mammogram results, doctors say

Do you sit for long hours? New study says couch potato life isn’t too bad. Here’s why

Recommended Stories

  • Dying woman’s petition for full body cancer scans before 'all clear' verdicts hits 150k signatures

    Gemma Sisson-Moore died in July 2020 after discovering she wasn't cancer free despite an "all clear" diagnoses.

  • The #1 Tip for Keeping Your Brain Sharp As You Age, According to Neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta

    He’s identified 5 pillars that are important for brain health and also one healthy habit that’s extra important.

  • Walgreens to switch second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to CDC's recommended timing

    Walgreens will shorten the window between the first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine and the second from four weeks to the CDC's recommended three.

  • One bar opening caused an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 infections and a school closure affecting 650 kids

    One person who attended a bar opening in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the event, the CDC reports. Four had symptoms that day.

  • What's behind workers' hesitation to return to the office? It's not vaccines.

    From anxiety over catching the coronavirus to fears of losing flexibility gained while working from home, many workers do not want to go back to their pre-pandemic ways.

  • A pandemic lesson: Older adults need to go back to their doctor and make preventive care a top priority

    Older patients should reconnect with their doctors for a wellness visit. Roberto Silvino/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOlder people have borne a higher burden of illness and death from COVID-19, with people 65 and older experiencing higher rates of hospitalization and death. That’s only part of the sad story, however. In many instances, older people stopped seeing their doctors, and standard clinical care for their chronic medical conditions and preventive care was postponed. When medical clinics reopened, after initial shutdowns in the spring of 2020, many patients didn’t return. National surveys and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that nearly a third, or about 32%, of U.S. adults reported delaying routine care because of the pandemic from March to July 2020. In fact, a national survey from the Harvard School of Public Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and NPR found that one in five U.S. households had trouble getting medical care when they needed it during the coronavirus outbreak. That was most often because of challenges getting an appointment, which resulted in poor health outcomes in more than half, or 57%, of the cases. While care for medical emergencies is critical, preventive care is also important to optimize health, especially among older adults. As a geriatrician and professor of medicine, I think one of the best things the U.S. health care system could do is to make 2021 the Year of Preventive Care, particularly for older adults. Doctors will discuss how many medications seniors are taking during their wellness visits. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Care beyond COVID-19 vaccines Because of their vulnerability to COVID-19, older Americans were first in line for COVID-19 vaccines as they became available to the public. That aligned perfectly with public health prevention strategies. Vaccination for older adults, including those for influenza, shingles and pneumonia, is a key component of preventive care. For older adults, though, there’s more to preventive care than vaccination. Preventive care is an important piece of health care, in keeping with the patient’s other medical conditions and goals of care. Preventive screening in older adults should be based on a personalized prevention plan between the patient and their doctor. Preventive screenings ideally identify issues before problems occur – talking about living alone, change in memory, any falls and who is around to help out when needed. For people over 65 years old who have Medicare Part B for 12 months, Medicare allows for an annual wellness visit once every 12 months, often at no cost. The Medicare annual wellness visit differs from a regular follow-up appointment for chronic medical conditions. This visit is fully focused on health risk and prevention. With the changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, your doctor or health care provider can even do it as a telemedicine video visit. The focus of this visit is on preventive care and health. It includes: A review of your medical and family history Development or updating of a list of current providers and prescriptions Height, weight, blood pressure and other routine measurements Detection of any cognitive impairment Personalized health advice Assessment of risk factors and treatment options Advance care planning A schedule or checklist for appropriate preventive services, such as screenings and vaccines There’s no need to worry if you didn’t see your doctor in the past year. I’m sure they’d be happy to hear from you and work to keep you healthy. So, call your doctor or health care provider today to schedule an appointment, and ask whether you are eligible to schedule a Medicare annual wellness visit. As the nation begins to move past the highest case numbers and mortality of the COVID-19 era, the health care system and patients need to focus on optimizing health. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Laurie Archbald-Pannone, University of Virginia. Read more:Why do older people heal more slowly?Nearly two-thirds of older Black Americans can’t afford to live alone without help – and it’s even tougher for Latinos Laurie Archbald-Pannone does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Bill Gates is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States. Why?

    Gates has been buying land like it’s going out of style. He now owns more farmland than my entire Native American nation ‘Land is power, land is wealth, and, more importantly, land is about race and class. The relationship to land – who owns it, who works it, and who cares for it – reflects obscene levels of inequality and legacies of colonialism and white supremacy.’ Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters Bill Gates has never been a farmer. So why did the Land Report dub him “Farmer Bill” this year? The third richest man on the planet doesn’t have a green thumb. Nor does he put in the back-breaking labor humble people do to grow our food and who get for far less praise for it. That kind of hard work isn’t what made him rich. Gates’ achievement, according to the report, is that he’s largest private owner of farmland in the US. A 2018 purchase of 14,500 acres of prime eastern Washington farmland – which is traditional Yakima territory – for $171m helped him get that title. In total, Gates owns approximately 242,000 acres of farmland with assets totaling more than $690m. To put that into perspective, that’s nearly the size of Hong Kong and twice the acreage of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, where I’m an enrolled member. A white man owns more farmland than my entire Native nation! The United States is defined by the excesses of its ruling class. But why do a handful of people own so much land? Land is power, land is wealth, and, more importantly, land is about race and class. The relationship to land – who owns it, who works it and who cares for it – reflects obscene levels of inequality and legacies of colonialism and white supremacy in the United States, and also the world. Wealth accumulation always goes hand-in-hand with exploitation and dispossession. In this country, enslaved Black labor first built US wealth atop stolen Native land. The 1862 Homestead Act opened up 270m acres of Indigenous territory – which amounts to 10% of US land – for white settlement. Black, Mexican, Asian, and Native people, of course, were categorically excluded from the benefits of a federal program that subsidized and protected generations of white wealth. The billionaire media mogul Ted Turner epitomizes such disparities. He owns 2m acres and has the world’s largest privately owned buffalo herd. Those animals, which are sacred to my people and were nearly hunted to extinction by settlers, are preserved today on nearly 200,000 acres of Turner’s ranchland within the boundaries of the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty territory in the western half of what is now the state of South Dakota, land that was once guaranteed by the US government to be a “permanent home” for Lakota people. The gun and the whip may not accompany land acquisitions this time around. But billionaire class assertions that they are philosopher kings and climate-conscious investors who know better than the original caretakers are little more than ruses for what amounts to a 21st century land grab – with big payouts in a for-profit economy seeking “green” solutions. Our era is dominated by the ultra-rich, the climate crisis and a burgeoning green capitalism. And Bill Gates’ new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster positions himself as a thought leader in how to stop putting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and how to fund what he has called elsewhere a “global green revolution” to help poor farmers mitigate climate change. What expertise in climate science or agriculture Gates possesses beyond being filthy rich is anyone’s guess. When pressed during a book discussion on Reddit about why he’s gobbling up so much farmland, Gates claimed, “It is not connected to climate [change].” The decision, he said, came from his “investment group.” Cascade Investment, the firm making these acquisitions, is controlled by Gates. And the firm said it’s “very supportive of sustainable farming”. It also is a shareholder in the plant-based protein companies Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods as well as the farming equipment manufacturer John Deere. His firm’s largest farmland acquisition happened in 2017, when it acquired 61 farming properties from a Canadian investment firm to the tune of $500m. Arable land is not just profitable. There’s a more cynical calculation. Investment firms are making the argument farmlands will meet “carbon-neutral” targets for sustainable investment portfolios while anticipating an increase of agricultural productivity and revenue. And while Bill Gates frets about eating cheeseburgers in his book – for the amount of greenhouse gases the meat industry produces largely for the consumption of rich countries – his massive carbon footprint has little to do with his personal diet and is not forgivable by simply buying more land to sequester more carbon. The world’s richest 1% emit double the carbon of the poorest 50%, an 2020 Oxfam study found. According to Forbes, the world’s billionaires saw their wealth swell by $1.9tn in 2020, while more than 22 million US workers (mostly women) lost their jobs. Like wealth, land ownership is becoming concentrated into fewer and fewer hands, resulting in a greater push for monocultures and more intensive industrial farming techniques to generate greater returns. One per cent of the world’s farms control 70% of the world’s farmlands, one report found. The biggest shift in recent years from small to big farms was in the US. The land we all live on should not be the sole property of a few The principal danger of private farmland owners like Bill Gates is not their professed support of sustainable agriculture often found in philanthropic work – it’s the monopolistic role they play in determining our food systems and land use patterns. Small farmers and Indigenous people are more cautious with the use of land. For Indigenous caretakers, land use isn’t premised on a return of investments; it’s about maintaining the land for the next generation, meeting the needs of the present, and a respect for the diversity of life. That’s why lands still managed by Indigenous peoples worldwide protect and sustain 80% of the world’s biodiversity, practices anathema to industrial agriculture. The average person has nothing in common with mega-landowners like Bill Gates or Ted Turner. The land we all live on should not be the sole property of a few. The extensive tax avoidance by these titans of industry will always far exceed their supposed charitable donations to the public. The “billionaire knows best” mentality detracts from the deep-seated realities of colonialism and white supremacy, and it ignores those who actually know best how to use and live with the land. These billionaires have nothing to offer us in terms of saving the planet – unless it’s our land back. Nick Estes is a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. He is an assistant professor in the American studies department at the University of New Mexico. In 2014, he co-founded The Red Nation, an Indigenous resistance organization. He is the author of the book Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance (Verso, 2019)

  • Alex Drummond Shares Encouraging Update About Dad Ladd and Cousin Caleb Following Terrifying Truck Accident

    We're so glad to hear they're both healing well.

  • Hunter Biden Says His Addiction Issues Stemmed from 'Serious Trauma' of Mom's 1972 Car Crash Death

    The president's 51-year-old son opened up about his substance abuse and recovery in two interviews with CBS News this week

  • Researchers Are Hatching a Low-Cost Coronavirus Vaccine

    A new vaccine for COVID-19 that is entering clinical trials in Brazil, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam could change how the world fights the pandemic. The vaccine, called NVD-HXP-S, is the first in clinical trials to use a new molecular design that is widely expected to create more potent antibodies than the current generation of vaccines. And the new vaccine could be far easier to make. Existing vaccines from companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson must be produced in specialized factories using hard-to-acquire ingredients. In contrast, the new vaccine can be mass-produced in chicken eggs — the same eggs that produce billions of influenza vaccines every year in factories around the world. If NVD-HXP-S proves safe and effective, flu vaccine manufacturers could potentially produce well over a billion doses of it a year. Low- and middle-income countries currently struggling to obtain vaccines from wealthier countries may be able to make NVD-HXP-S for themselves or acquire it at low cost from neighbors. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “That’s staggering — it would be a game-changer,” said Andrea Taylor, assistant director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. First, however, clinical trials must establish that NVD-HXP-S actually works in people. The first phase of clinical trials will conclude in July, and the final phase will take several months more. But experiments with vaccinated animals have raised hopes for the vaccine’s prospects. “It’s a home run for protection,” said Dr. Bruce Innis of the PATH Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access, which has coordinated the development of NVD-HXP-S. “I think it’s a world-class vaccine.” 2P to the Rescue Vaccines work by acquainting the immune system with a virus well enough to prompt a defense against it. Some vaccines contain entire viruses that have been killed; others contain just a single protein from the virus. Still others contain genetic instructions that our cells can use to make the viral protein. Once exposed to a virus, or part of it, the immune system can learn to make antibodies that attack it. Immune cells can also learn to recognize infected cells and destroy them. In the case of the coronavirus, the best target for the immune system is the protein that covers its surface like a crown. The protein, known as a spike, latches onto cells and then allows the virus to fuse to them. But simply injecting coronavirus spike proteins into people is not the best way to vaccinate them. That is because spike proteins sometimes assume the wrong shape, and prompt the immune system to make the wrong antibodies. This insight emerged long before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2015, another coronavirus appeared, causing a deadly form of pneumonia called Middle East respiratory syndrome. Jason McLellan, a structural biologist then at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and his colleagues set out to make a vaccine against it. They wanted to use the spike protein as a target. But they had to reckon with the fact that the spike protein is a shape-shifter. As the protein prepares to fuse to a cell, it contorts from a tulip-like shape into something more akin to a javelin. Scientists call these two shapes the prefusion and postfusion forms of the spike. Antibodies against the prefusion shape work powerfully against the coronavirus, but postfusion antibodies don’t stop it. McLellan and his colleagues used standard techniques to make a MERS vaccine but ended up with a lot of postfusion spikes, useless for their purposes. Then they discovered a way to keep the protein locked in a tulip-like prefusion shape. All they had to do was change two of more than 1,000 building blocks in the protein into a compound called proline. The resulting spike — called 2P, for the two new proline molecules it contained — was far more likely to assume the desired tulip shape. The researchers injected the 2P spikes into mice and found that the animals could easily fight off infections of the MERS coronavirus. The team filed a patent for its modified spike, but the world took little notice of the invention. MERS, although deadly, is not very contagious and proved to be a relatively minor threat; fewer than 1,000 people have died of MERS since it first emerged in humans. But in late 2019 a new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, emerged and began ravaging the world. McLellan and his colleagues swung into action, designing a 2P spike unique to SARS-CoV-2. In a matter of days, Moderna used that information to design a vaccine for COVID-19; it contained a genetic molecule called RNA with the instructions for making the 2P spike. Other companies soon followed suit, adopting 2P spikes for their own vaccine designs and starting clinical trials. All three of the vaccines that have been authorized so far in the United States — from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — use the 2P spike. Other vaccine-makers are using it as well. Novavax has had strong results with the 2P spike in clinical trials and is expected to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization in the next few weeks. Sanofi is also testing a 2P spike vaccine and expects to finish clinical trials later this year. Two Prolines Are Good; Six Are Better McLellan’s ability to find lifesaving clues in the structure of proteins has earned him deep admiration in the vaccine world. “This guy is a genius,” said Harry Kleanthous, a senior program officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “He should be proud of this huge thing he’s done for humanity.” But once McLellan and his colleagues handed off the 2P spike to vaccine-makers, he turned back to the protein for a closer look. If swapping just two prolines improved a vaccine, surely additional tweaks could improve it even more. “It made sense to try to have a better vaccine,” said McLellan, who is now an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin. In March, he joined forces with two fellow University of Texas biologists, Ilya Finkelstein and Jennifer Maynard. Their three labs created 100 new spikes, each with an altered building block. With funding from the Gates Foundation, they tested each one and then combined the promising changes in new spikes. Eventually, they created a single protein that met their aspirations. The winner contained the two prolines in the 2P spike, plus four additional prolines found elsewhere in the protein. McLellan called the new spike HexaPro, in honor of its total of six prolines. The structure of HexaPro was even more stable than 2P, the team found. It was also resilient, better able to withstand heat and damaging chemicals. McLellan hoped that its rugged design would make it potent in a vaccine. McLellan also hoped that HexaPro-based vaccines would reach more of the world — especially low- and middle-income countries, which so far have received only a fraction of the total distribution of first-wave vaccines. “The share of the vaccines they’ve received so far is terrible,” McLellan said. To that end, the University of Texas set up a licensing arrangement for HexaPro that allows companies and labs in 80 low- and middle-income countries to use the protein in their vaccines without paying royalties. Meanwhile, Innis and his colleagues at PATH were looking for a way to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines. They wanted a vaccine that less wealthy nations could make on their own. With a Little Help From Eggs The first wave of authorized COVID-19 vaccines require specialized, costly ingredients to make. Moderna’s RNA-based vaccine, for instance, needs genetic building blocks called nucleotides, as well as a custom-made fatty acid to build a bubble around them. Those ingredients must be assembled into vaccines in purpose-built factories. The way influenza vaccines are made is a study in contrast. Many countries have huge factories for making cheap flu shots, with influenza viruses injected into chicken eggs. The eggs produce an abundance of new copies of the viruses. Factory workers then extract the viruses, weaken or kill them and then put them into vaccines. The PATH team wondered if scientists could make a COVID-19 vaccine that could be grown cheaply in chicken eggs. That way, the same factories that make flu shots could make COVID-19 shots as well. In New York, a team of scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai knew how to make just such a vaccine, using a bird virus called Newcastle disease virus that is harmless in humans. For years, scientists had been experimenting with Newcastle disease virus to create vaccines for a range of diseases. To develop an Ebola vaccine, for example, researchers added an Ebola gene to the Newcastle disease virus’s own set of genes. The scientists then inserted the engineered virus into chicken eggs. Because it is a bird virus, it multiplied quickly in the eggs. The researchers ended up with Newcastle disease viruses coated with Ebola proteins. At Mount Sinai, the researchers set out to do the same thing, using coronavirus spike proteins instead of Ebola proteins. When they learned about McLellan’s new HexaPro version, they added that to the Newcastle disease viruses. The viruses bristled with spike proteins, many of which had the desired prefusion shape. In a nod to both the Newcastle disease virus and the HexaPro spike, they called it NDV-HXP-S. PATH arranged for thousands of doses of NDV-HXP-S to be produced in a Vietnamese factory that normally makes influenza vaccines in chicken eggs. In October, the factory sent the vaccines to New York to be tested. The Mount Sinai researchers found that NDV-HXP-S conferred powerful protection in mice and hamsters. “I can honestly say I can protect every hamster, every mouse in the world against SARS-CoV-2,” said Peter Palese, the leader of the research. “But the jury’s still out about what it does in humans.” The potency of the vaccine brought an extra benefit: The researchers needed fewer viruses for an effective dose. A single egg may yield five to 10 doses of NDV-HXP-S, compared to one or two doses of influenza vaccines. “We are very excited about this, because we think it’s a way of making a cheap vaccine,” Palese said. PATH then connected the Mount Sinai team with influenza vaccine-makers. On March 15, Vietnam’s Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals announced the start of a clinical trial of NDV-HXP-S. A week later, Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization followed suit. On March 26, Brazil’s Butantan Institute said it would ask for authorization to begin its own clinical trials of NDV-HXP-S. Meanwhile, the Mount Sinai team has also licensed the vaccine to the Mexican vaccine-maker Avi-Mex as an intranasal spray. The company will start clinical trials to see if the vaccine is even more potent in that form. To the nations involved, the prospect of making the vaccines entirely on their own was appealing. “This vaccine production is produced by Thai people for Thai people,” Thailand’s health minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said at the announcement in Bangkok. In Brazil, the Butantan Institute trumpeted its version of NDV-HXP-S as “the Brazilian vaccine,” one that would be “produced entirely in Brazil, without depending on imports.” Taylor, of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, was sympathetic. “I could understand why that would really be such an attractive prospect,” she said. “They’ve been at the mercy of global supply chains.” Madhavi Sunder, an expert on intellectual property at Georgetown Law School, cautioned that NDV-HXP-S would not immediately help countries like Brazil as they grappled with the current wave of COVID-19 infections. “We’re not talking 16 billion doses in 2020,” she said. Instead, the strategy will be important for long-term vaccine production — not just for COVID-19 but for other pandemics that may come in the future. “It sounds super promising,” she said. In the meantime, McLellan has returned to the molecular drawing board to try to make a third version of their spike that is even better than HexaPro. “There’s really no end to this process,” he said. “The number of permutations is almost infinite. At some point, you’d have to say, ‘This is the next generation.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘It’s Not the Dog’: What’s Really Behind the White House Dog’s Biting Problem

    What Major’s biting episodes tell us about White House workplace stress, the need for calm leadership and why dogs don’t dig the furry baby talk.

  • Donald and Melania Trump Join Family for Easter in Rare Post-White House Gathering

    Since leaving Washington, D.C., the former president and first lady have spent the bulk of their time at Mar-a-Lago

  • Public will be urged to take Covid test twice a week as lockdown rules ease

    Everyone in the country will be encouraged to take two Covid tests a week to show they are not infected, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday. The rapid lateral flow tests will be paid for by the Government and can be delivered to homes free of charge from Friday. The multi-billion-pound expansion of testing is designed to catch Covid outbreaks early as the economy reopens. While the tests are voluntary, the announcement could pave the way for workplaces or businesses to ask staff or customers to show they have a negative result. The Government is also understood to be considering how the mass testing system could form part of an official “Covid certification” scheme, through which the public would be required to prove they have been vaccinated, show an up-to-date negative test result or prove that they have antibodies from recent infection in order to attend events or venues.

  • Cheney snags victories ahead of her next battle with Trumpworld

    Just two months after she survived an ouster attempt, the No. 3 House Republican has racked up a string of wins.

  • Beware of these 5 bad password habits -- and how clean up them up now

    Are you putting your passwords at risk with bad habits? Here are 5 expert tips to do right now.

  • Costco is Selling a Chic & Modern Statement Planter For an Amazing Price

    It may be easy to find a cute planter for your succulents, but it’s quite a struggle finding pots for your bigger plants that are stylish and won’t break the bank. If you’ve picked up a lavender tree from Costco, you were lucky enough to have it pre-potted. However, their avocado trees (yes, they are […]

  • 'Double Mutant' COVID Variant Discovered in California's Bay Area, Researchers Confirm

    The emerging variant originated in India and is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here’s what he’s considering

    President Joe Biden directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.

  • Fauci hits back at rightwing criticism and says attacks on him 'bizarre'

    Scientist forced to defend himself from attacks by Trump allies and says ‘I can’t be bothered with getting distracted’ Anthony Fauci, pictured here with Debora Birx, said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Anthony Fauci has described attacks on him from Republicans as “bizarre”, after a barrage of criticism from senior GOP figures. The infectious disease expert, who has led the US effort against Covid-19, was forced to defend himself after a former Trump official called him “the father of the actual virus” and the senator Lindsey Graham followed other Republicans in urging Fauci – Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to travel to the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. “I’ve been a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm,” he said. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Graham, from South Carolina, told Fauci: “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super-spreader event in the nation.” Graham was referring to thousands of migrants being held in overcrowded conditions. The administration has said asylum seekers are tested for coronavirus on arrival in the US. It was unclear what Graham thought a Fauci visit would achieve. “It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say,” Fauci said. “I mean … Lindsey Graham, who I like, he’s … you know, he’s a good person, I’ve dealt with him very, very well over the years, you know, equating me with things that have to do at the border? I mean, I have nothing to do with the border. “Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984, leading the fight against Aids and HIV before emerging as the trusted public face of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday Peter Navarro, who served in various roles under Donald Trump, launched a bizarre rant during an interview with Fox News. Asked about Fauci’s comment that his pursuit of a vaccine was “the best decision [I] ever made”, Navarro said: “Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J Trump. “What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.” Fauci responded, asking: “How bizarre is that? Think about it for a second. Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, come on.” Last week Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, accused Fauci of remaining silent over conditions at the border. An Alabama congressman also urged Fauci to get involved. In February Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, criticized Fauci, saying his job “is not to mislead or scare” the American public. Fauci demurred when asked to respond. “I am so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems,” he said.

  • GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price

    Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said Monday that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares. The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850% this year, down 8% at the opening bell. The GameStop saga has been one of the biggest stories on Wall Street this year.