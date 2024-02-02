Cancer fundraiser is more than halfway to goal

Feb. 2—ORWELL — Students from two school districts in the southern part of Ashtabula County are halfway to a goal of raising more than $6,000 to fight childhood cancer.

Violet Morse and Jocelyn Cozad, both freshmen at Grand Valley High School, started raising money to fight cancer when they were third graders. The 2024 fundraiser started with an assembly featuring Champion High School senior Skylar Scarnecchia, who lost a leg to cancer when she was 10 years old.

She detailed her trip back from the amputation and how she was able to earn a full ride wheel chair basketball scholarship to the University of Alabama. Scarnecchia also encouraged the students in their fundraising efforts.

Pymatuning Valley students, from the high school, and middle school, came to the assembly and are participating in the fundraising efforts. Pymatuning Valley High School students got involved in the event for the first time, but the middle school participated last year

The 2024 goal is to raise more than $6,000 to fight childhood cancer and the students are more than halfway there," said Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad.

"In school we collected $2,802.12. We still have money from PV to collect, online donations to add in," she said. She said that a volleyball game for seniors at the school raised $379 for the cause.

"That's the most we've ever raised in school for one week, that's awesome," Roberta Cozad said. She said the fundraiser will continue until the goal is met.

Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Mark Mollohan said the final fundraising totals for the high school are due today. "Things have been going really well ... the support has been really good," he said.

Pymatuning Valley High School student Gavin Hodge said he enjoyed the assembly and the efforts to help others. "I think it is a noble cause," he said.

The students paid a dollar to wear pajamas or a hat, or two dollars for both, Hodge said.

The students are also planning to go to local businesses for donations as well.