Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size to Hit US$ 115.4 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Immunotherapy Market size is poised to hit around US$ 115.4 billion by 2026.

Acumen Research & Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled "Cancer Immunotherapy Market (By Product Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapies, Immunomodulators; By Application: Breast Cancer: Lung Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Colorectal Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Others; By End-user: Hospitals, Clinics & Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026".

North America dominated the global cancer immunotherapy market in the year 2018. The region has experienced the potential growth owing to the presence of cancer immunotherapy companies such as Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Astrazeneca, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, ELI Lilly and Companyamong others. The presence of a large customer base along with favorable reimbursement policies is additionally accelerating the regional market growth. Moreover, favorable medicare policies and growing number of hospitals and clinic centers are expected to enhance the market growth in the global cancer immunotherapy market in future. According to American Cancer Society, in 2017, around 15.8 million cancer cases are diagnosed and it is expected to witness the growth of cancer cases with 16.5 million in 2018. Growing prevalence of such diseases further expected to raise the demand for cancer immunotherapy in North America. The Europe region is expected to exhibit a second-largest share in the cancer immunotherapy market. Stringent government regulations regarding hospital devices and rapid industrialization, technological advancement in therapy, growing number of treatmentin countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy, are expected to enhance the market growth in the global cancer immunotherapy market during the forecast.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the cancer immunotherapy market. The rapid growth in the urbanization, huge patient population, growing healthcare industry in developing countries, and liberalization of foreign direct investment in the medical sector is the major driving factor for the region in the global market. Moreover, the rising geriatric population and growing awareness regarding treatment options increases its dominance in the global cancer immunotherapy market in future.

Growing demand for cancer immunotherapy in various end user applications growing awareness about cancer treatment across the globe and multi-functionality of cancer immunotherapy are the main drivers for the market growth of the global cancer immunotherapy market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising investment in research and development of cancer treatment and supportive government initiatives further grows the demand for cancer immunotherapy over the forecast the period. Moreover, technological advancement and increase in the number of applications, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities in developing countries are expected to enhance the market size. This also expected to open investment opportunities in the global market for the manufacturers in the coming years.