'Cancer-linked' chemicals in Chipotle, Sweetgreen packaging? There's more to know, experts say

Everything about your burrito bowl from Chipotle or your salad from Sweetgreen seems earthy and health-conscious, right down to the packaging.

But harmful chemicals may be lurking in those eco-friendly containers.

A story published last week by the New Food Economy, a non-profit newsroom that investigates food-related issues, reported the "cancer-linked" presence of PFAS, also called "forever chemicals," in the fiber bowls used at fast casual dining spots and other restaurants including Chipotle, Sweetgreen, Dig Inn and other locations in New York City.

The chemicals are being investigated by scientists and government officials amid concerns over links to cancer, obesity, reproductive health problems, immunotoxicity and other health problems. PFAS have been used in consumer goods since the 1940s, according to the Food and Drug Administration. They've also been found in water.

The methodology used in the report has been questioned by the Foodservice Packaging Institute, a trade group that claims the report's chemical indicators may not always prove accurate. And Chipotle contended its fiber bowls are safe and compliant with Food and Drug Administration rules in a statement to USA TODAY.

But the potential presence of PFAS is worrisome for health and environmental concerns, according to researchers.

Why 'forever chemicals' don't go away

PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is a family of man-made chemicals that contain carbon-fluorine bonds. The bonds don't break down easily, which is why PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals."

They have been used in the production of common goods since the 1940s, according to the FDA.

And PFAS are everywhere: Drinking water, food, cookware, paints, water-repellent fabrics, nonstick products, firefighting foams and more.

Because it doesn't break down, PFAS remain present in our groundwater, soil and in human and animal bloodstreams, the FDA said in a statement.

While there is evidence that PFAS are present in many other areas of our world, people have had a strong reaction to the news about it being a part of packaging, said Caroline Cox, senior scientist at the Center for Environmental Health.

"I think people are often concerned about contaminants in their food - it’s such a direct exposure," Cox told USA TODAY.

Bowls made out of waste fibers – such as wood waste and sugar cane – are made with compostability in mind. And using waste to create new disposable packaging feels like a better choice than using new plastic, Cox said.

"In order to make those dishes water and grease proof, what they did was add these PFAS chemicals to provide those functions," Cox said.

And when those bowls break down, after being in contact with food we eat, the chemicals end up in the compost, Cox said.

Lisa Marchewka is vice president of strategy at Evoqua Water Technologies, which sometimes works to remove PFAS from water. She told USA TODAY that the chemicals are even in living organisms that we eat like fish and meat.

There are nearly 5,000 chemicals in the PFAS group. Only a handful have been studied for toxicity, and the results are "very concerning," said Cox.

According to Marchewka, PFAS tend to move "through the entire ecosystem." Because such a chemical may not biodegrade, "it works its way through the entire life-cycle of anything it touches," she said.

Should I be concerned about these containers?

In its statement to USA TODAY, Chipotle said that it is committed "to using safe and sustainable food packaging and only partner with suppliers who make fluorochemical sciences and food safety a top priority."

Chipotle's suppliers operate under FDA guidelines and certify that all raw materials and the finished pulp products meet regulatory standards, the chain said.

Sweetgreen and Dig Inn did not respond to requests for comment from USA TODAY.

Laura Abshire, director of food and sustainability policy at the National Restaurant Association, said that restaurants work with suppliers to ensure all packaging meets those FDA requirements.