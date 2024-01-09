Cancer: Mum Erin Corner dies after losing son in fire

A 31-year-old mother who lost her youngest son in a caravan fire has died following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Erin Corner had written birthday and wedding cards for her two surviving sons following the death of three-year-old Zac in 2020.

"They've already lost brothers and now they'll lose their mum," Erin, who also lost a son as a baby, said last year.

A statement on Erin's TikTok page said she "passed away pain free and peacefully" on Monday morning.

"You all made a massive impact in her final months and weeks and we are so grateful to you all," it read.

Erin, from Pontrhydfendigaid, Ceredigion, told BBC Wales in June that she was focussed on making her remaining time fun for sons Alex, then 13, and eight-year-old Harley.

Harley was critically injured and lost his younger brother Zac (left) in the fire

"My main focus now is making the most of the time we have. I'm just not thinking about all the things that I'm going to miss and all of the things that we won't get to do," she said.

"And we hope to have one last big, happy Christmas with all of the family around."

Zac, Erin's fourth and youngest son, died during a sleepover with his dad Shaun after suffering smoke inhalation following a caravan fire in Ffair Rhos, Ceredigion, in January 2020.

The blaze, which also left his brother Harley with life-changing injuries, was probably caused by an electric fan heater, an inquest heard.

Erin married her husband Dan in July and planned to go away in their camper van as much as possible

Erin's second son Tyler, who had health complications after being born prematurely, died following a cardiac arrest in December 2012 when he was just a few months old.

Erin, who married her husband Dan in July, was diagnosed with stage four ampullary cancer in 2023, a rare form of the disease related to the digestive system.

She had surgery to remove the tumour but was told the cancer had spread and that she had "months rather than years" left to live.