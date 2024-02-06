Cancer patient dies after waiting more than 1 year for contractor to start work

Carrie and Mike Winter found a once-in-a-lifetime love in middle age. Eleven years into their fairy tale, doctors diagnosed 53-year-old Mike with pancreatic cancer. The couple decided they would travel anywhere and spend any amount of money to fight the disease. Months after the diagnosis in 2022, Mike hired Freedom Builders and its licensed contractor, Joel Reed, to build an addition next to their home. Carrie said her husband, a former tile contractor, loved to create things and dreamed of a workshop where he could spend his final years doing what he loved.

