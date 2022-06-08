Cancer patient in Fort Myers celebrates final chemotherapy treatment

Reuters Videos

STORY: Lavrov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the capital, Ankara.NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in the war. It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 22 million tons of grain are stuck in silos.The conflict has fueled a global food crisis with prices of grains and fertilizer soaring, prompting the United Nations to pitch the plan to re-open shipping routes from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports.Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a big fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.