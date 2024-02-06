Cancer patient surrenders dog she had since he was puppy. Read heartbreaking letter

While surrendering her dog to a South Carolina shelter, a woman handed over a thorough note detailing how to care for her beloved pup.

The owner was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer after having the disease twice before, according to the Darlington County Humane Society. The illness made her unable to further care for her cherished dog.

The letter listed everything anyone could ever want to know about her dog, from what treats make him “shake” to his fear of thunder and lightning. At the end, it included her one plea that broke her “very soul”: finding Bentley a new, loving home.

“Whoever adopts Bentley, please know he is loved so very much and I will miss him so much!!” the letter read. “And thank you for taking him into your heart. Give him a chance. He will be your best friend.”

Now the Darlington County Humane Society is devoted to finding a new owner for the “very special boy,” according to its Feb. 1 Facebook post.

He was in a foster home as of Feb. 5, but there’s been “lots of interest” for potential adoptions, the shelter’s adoption coordinator Susan Rollins told McClatchy News in an email.

Giving up Bentley was very difficult for his owner, who Rollins described as “kind-hearted.” The owner had raised him as a puppy since he was 5 weeks old, according to the shelter.

“We were genuinely upset for her and vowed we would find the perfect place for him,” Rollins said.

The shelter has taken in some surrendered dogs due to owners having health issues, but it doesn’t happen very often, she said.

The note Bentley’s owner left with him highlighted many of his interests — burrowing in soft blankets, cuddling, eating peanut butter and playing tug-o-war in the backyard. He also enjoys bananas and watermelon chunks as treats, the letter said.

Sometimes, he can get a bit rambunctious to destroy toys such as a tennis ball if he’s left alone, according to the note. But most of the time, Bentley loves to take a nap.

“He has a big heart but is also a tough guy,” the letter said.

Bentley also has a few fears including loud noises, anger and baby gates — the latter being a fear he developed after a gate fell on him as a puppy, his owner wrote.

He grew used to being the “only baby” growing up, so Bentley hasn’t had too much exposure to other animals, according to the letter. Bentley also “doesn’t do well” with young children but is “great” with teenagers and older.

One of the most important things for a potential owner to know is Bentley’s diet, as he is severely allergic to animal meat, bones and gluten, according to his letter. After consulting veterinarians about his allergies — which resulted in vomiting and diarrhea — Bentley was put on a diet of fish, rice, lentils and other dog-friendly vegetables.

Because of his diet made up of soft foods, Bentley has had 13 teeth removed, per the note.

His former owner also said he’s had bad reactions to vaccinations except the rabies vaccines.

Despite his health issues, Bentley enjoys being in the company of his owner, whether it’s on their lap or curling up in bed. He’s a “sweet dog and smart companion,” his owner wrote.

Adopting a dog at Darlington County Humane Society costs $135, according to its website. Potential adopters must fill out an application and email it to susan.rollins@darlingtonhumane.org.

Darlington is about 75 miles northeast of Columbia.

