Cancer patients paying price for failure to end NHS strikes, says Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting described cancer as the 'canary in the coalmine' because it indicated when things were going wrong in the NHS - IAN FORSYTH/GETTY IMAGES

Cancer patients are paying the price for strikes, with 100,000 diagnosed late even before walkouts started, Labour has said.

As junior doctors continue their sixth round of walkouts, with their longest strikes yet planned for the new year, patients with progressive diseases are increasingly among those being affected, experts warned.

New analysis of NHS figures shows an increasing number of cancer diagnoses being made at a late stage, when treatment is less likely to be successful.

The figures show 99,605 such cases in 2021– making up 37.4 per cent of cases, up from 36 per cent before the pandemic.

Since then, tens of thousands of cancer patients have been among those affected by NHS strikes, which began just over a year ago.

Almost 1.2 million appointments and operations in England have now been scrapped, with estimates suggesting 36,000 cancer patients were among those affected even before the autumn strikes began.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, urged Rishi Sunak to get around the table with striking doctors.

‘Backlog of cases’

He said: “There is a Tory backlog of cancer cases that needs clearing, so the last thing that patients need is a second Christmas in a row of NHS strikes.

“It is cancer patients who are paying the price for Sunak’s failure to bring these strikes to an end. The Prime Minister must show some leadership, get around the table, and find a resolution so junior doctors are treating patients not out on strike this Christmas.”

The latest published NHS data for October shows 29,000 patients in England waiting more than 13 weeks for an MRI or CT scan. This compares with a figure of six when Labour left office, the party said.

The Government has pledged to improve early diagnosis of cancer, with a promise to ensure that three in four cancers are diagnosed at an early stage by 2028.

Labour pledged to cut waiting times for cancer diagnosis and treatment, following promises to double the number of CT and MRI scanners.

Labour said its plans, which would include an extra two million appointments on evenings and weekends, would be paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status.

Mr Streeting, who has previously spoken about his own treatment for kidney cancer, said:

“Catching cancer early saves lives – I know because that’s what saved mine.”

“The Conservatives have failed to arm the NHS with enough staff or the latest equipment, and left cancer patients waiting too long for tests and scans.

‘Survival rates’

“Cancer is the canary in the coalmine. It is often the sign that things are going wrong in the NHS. After the first term of a Labour government, people should judge us by whether we have improved cancer services and improved survival rates.”

In September, the Institute For Public Policy Research, a think tank, estimated that 180,000 lives could have been saved since 2010 had Britain kept pace with the European average.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK said: “Cancer patients rely on the dedicated work of NHS staff, and it’s concerning that industrial action in England is causing disruption to their care.

“We urge all parties to work together to quickly reach an agreement and ensure that people affected by cancer don’t miss out on life-saving services. If this can’t be reached, hospitals must ensure that risk to cancer patients’ disease progression is the overriding concern when protecting critical services.

“The reality is that delays for vital cancer diagnosis and treatment existed long before industrial action began. Record high NHS waiting lists are a result of years of under investment by the UK Government. Despite the best efforts of NHS staff, cancer waiting time targets continue to be missed month on month in England.”

Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s Acute Network, said: “While we cannot know yet how many cancer appointments or treatments will be cancelled or rescheduled, leaders have told us during previous walkouts that a higher number of operations and appointments for cancer patients were being cancelled, meaning that some of the very sickest patients may be suffering the most. This is why we were disappointed that no national exemptions were agreed by the British Medical Association for the strikes as this would have reduced the impact on time-critical cancer treatments, emergency care and other key services.

“We are concerned that as we get deeper into winter, and virus levels and staff absences increase, there will be yet more pressure on NHS services. This means that these junior doctor walkouts are coming at the worst possible time for health services.”