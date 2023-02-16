I Have Cancer. Can I Still Get Life Insurance?

Rae Hartley Beck
·6 min read
SmartAsset: can you get life insurance if you have cancer?
SmartAsset: can you get life insurance if you have cancer?

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be terrifying. It can also be a wake-up call when it comes to determining if your family is provided for. If you’ve never obtained health insurance before, you may wonder if you can get life insurance if you have cancer. Luckily, the answer is yes. Life insurance coverage can be harder to find and more expensive if you have cancer, but it’s still possible. We’ll go over the details.

financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your health costs and needs.

Determining How Much Coverage You Need

There are many ways to determine how much life insurance coverage you need. Generally speaking, the more coverage you have, the higher your premiums will be. For someone who is considered a higher risk to insure, like a cancer patient, you can expect your premiums to be significant. If you have children under the age of 18, you may not need as much as you think.

Social Security survivor benefits are available to them. And it may pay enough to keep your family afloat depending on your personal benefits estimate. And it can also depend on your household’s spending and other income. You can find the exact amount your dependents would be eligible for in survivor’s benefits by setting up a My Social Security account at SSA.gov.

In addition to any survivor benefits, you’ll want to make sure you’re leaving behind enough to pay the bills. Doing so will help your family not have to worry about money while they’re grieving. A general rule of thumb recommended by most planners is to have 10 to 15 times your annual income in life insurance. But you can see a personalized number by using our “How Much Life Insurance Do I Need?” calculator.

Whole Life Insurance vs. Term Life Insurance Policies

Life insurance policies are typically available as whole policies or term policies.

Whole life insurance policies can last from when you initially buy them until your death. And that is as long as you continue to pay the premiums. Whole life insurance is typically more expensive and is more life insurance coverage than most people will need, but it can be a tool to avoid estate taxes for the ultrarich.

Term life insurance policies last for a fixed period of time. In general, term policies tend to be much cheaper to get. And that is an important consideration if you’re already paying higher premiums as a result of your cancer status. The longer the term length, the more you’ll pay in premiums.

Term policies are most commonly 10, 15, 20, or 30 years. To determine what term length you need, consider your family’s financial situation. For example, if your mortgage will be paid off in eight years, you may likely only need a 10-year term. Another example, is if you have quadruplets with their hearts set on expensive liberal arts schools that will start college in 11 years, you may want a 15-year term.

Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance Policies

SmartAsset: can you get life insurance if you have cancer?
SmartAsset: can you get life insurance if you have cancer?

If you currently have cancer, have only been in remission for a short period of time, or have had certain types of cancer, you may only be able to get a direct issue or guaranteed issue life insurance policy.

These types of policies are generally considered a policy of last resort for people who don’t qualify for traditional life insurance policies. With a guaranteed issue or direct issue life insurance policy, no medical underwriting occurs so you can qualify for insurance regardless of your current cancer status.

These policies are significantly more expensive than comparable policies because they’ll accept anyone. Most guaranteed issue policies will not actually pay out benefits if you pass within the first two to three years of having them. If you do pass within two years of getting a guaranteed issue policy, any premiums you’ve paid with interest will be returned to your loved ones.

Where to Find Life Insurance

Working with a financial advisor can help you determine how much you need in life insurance you need. And they can also help determine how long you need your term length to be. They can connect you with qualified life insurance agents in your area to get competitive quotes that will work with your condition.

Another option is to use an online tool to get quotes for life insurance. And when you find the quote that fits your needs, contact individual companies for coverage. Keep in mind that you may end up wasting some time contacting companies who won’t insure you with your current cancer status.

Working with a qualified local agent licensed to sell life insurance is your best bet. If your cancer treatment center has a support group, you may be able to ask around and find out who other patients have used it.

How to Choose a Policy

First and foremost, you’ll want to choose a policy that provides the coverage you need at a price you can afford. You’ll also want to review your policy for any cancellation clauses that can leave you stuck without insurance with little notice.

For term life insurance policies, your premiums should remain steady. But look out for any policies that allow your premiums to increase. Make sure you understand how much your premiums can increase and how quickly they can be raised.

The Bottom Line

SmartAsset: can you get life insurance if you have cancer?
SmartAsset: can you get life insurance if you have cancer?

It’s possible to get life insurance if you have cancer. But you’ll pay more, and it will take you more time to find the best policy. Working with a financial advisor can help you determine how much coverage you need and for how long. Make sure to balance how much you’ll want to leave to your family with what you can afford to continue paying. Life insurance does your loved ones no good if the premiums are unaffordable and you miss payments in the months before your passing.

Insurance Tips

  • Insurance should be considered part of your overall financial plan. You can get help with your insurance needs by finding a financial advisor. Finding a financial advisor who fits your needs doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Term and whole life are not your only choices when it comes to life insurance. For example, whole life is only one type of what’s called permanent life insurance. There are several other types of permanent life insurance you should be aware of. Also, before making a decision, be sure to use a free calculator to assess how much you really need.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/pcess609, ©iStock.com/LPETTET, ©iStock.com/FatCamera

The post Can You Get Life Insurance If You Have Cancer? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Every Car Dealer Makes You Do This One Key Thing Before Driving Off the Lot

    Most car buyers are eager to drive their newly-purchased vehicle off the lot. This requirement is in place no matter what dealer you buy from and regardless of whether you pay cash, finance your car with a vehicle loan, or pay with funds from a personal loan. Before driving a car off of the lot, every car dealer is going to require proof of insurance.

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1? Here's Why 589.6 Trillion Is the Key Number

    With renewed optimism creeping into the crypto sector this year, Shiba Inu enthusiasts might be wondering if history is set to repeat itself. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is plagued with challenges, with a sheer lack of adoption among the most significant, making the token a mere vehicle for speculation. The proof is in the pudding: Just 723 merchants around the globe accept Shiba Inu as payment for goods and services.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • This Is When It Makes Sense to Buy Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance

    Life insurance is designed to provide a death benefit for your loved ones if you pass away. Long-term care insurance, meanwhile, can help pay for long-term care expenses while you're still living. Having both types of insurance coverage could make … Continue reading → The post What Is Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple wants to move its manufacturing out of China

    Apple supplier Foxconn announced the creation of a major new factory in Vietnam and a $300 million investment to expand its current operations in the country. The decision comes as Apple attempts to move parts of its manufacturing process out of China.

  • Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15

    In this piece, we will take a look at Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15. For more stocks, head on over to Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 5. GAMCO Investors, Inc. is an American hedge fund that is headquartered in Rye, New York. It is one of the largest investment institutions […]

  • High SoCalGas prices continue to trouble residents

    The company announced a $50 "climate credit" to offset the abnormally high costs. SoCalGas blamed the increased prices to high demand and reduced supply. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

  • These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $44 billion stock portfolio

    The Mormon Church's $100 billion investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019 when a former employee filed a whistleblower complaint.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 4 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    Warren Buffett has stated in the past that he doesn't like to sit on a mountain of cash. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F and 13G filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. Buffett's biggest purchase in Q4 was adding to Berkshire's stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    Confluent stock has plunged 73% from its all-time high amid the broader sell-off in the tech sector, but Wall Street analysts are incredibly bullish. According to The Wall Street Journal, not a single analyst recommends selling the shares. Let's consider online sports betting.

  • 3 Utility Stocks to Buy for a Hedge Against Inflation

    The CPI component with the second highest YoY inflation was Utilities, at a whopping 26.7%

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming for These 3 Artifical Intelligence Stocks

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has gotten much attention from investors lately, and it's easy to understand why. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are each taking advantage of the power of AI in ways that I think make them great candidates to invest in. Many investors have grown more worried about Alphabet's future since Microsoft announced that it planned to embed the popular ChapGPT technology in its Bing search engine.

  • ‘I am trying to feverishly save for retirement’: My fiancé pays $1,700 a month to the IRS and owes student debt. We’re both 57. Should I marry him for his Social Security and pension?

    'For 14 of these years my fiancé worked many jobs, and always had payroll tax deductions, but chose not to file yearly income taxes'

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    With a modest dividend yield, this longtime dividend grower may not seem like a great income option, but it really is.

  • The Stock Market Is Playing a ‘Game of Chicken’ With Bonds. It Won’t End Well.

    The stock market appears to be making some aggressive assumptions that will derail the recent rally in the S&P 500 if they turn out to be wrong.

  • Americans Are Using Their Tax Refunds To Pay Off Bills and Debt: Here’s Why That’s an Issue

    Although most people don't get any pleasure from doing their taxes, they look forward to their refunds as if they're rewards earned for completing the task. Find Out: 10 Genius Things Dave Ramsey Says...

  • 10 Genius Things Dave Ramsey Says To Do With Your Money

    Dave Ramsey is one of the country's most celebrated personal finance gurus, a famous radio host, a successful businessman and a best-selling author. He's also a self-made man who started with nothing...