Cancer Survivor Finishes Cross-Country Walk: Saturday Smiles
26-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Ends Walk Across U.S. At Santa Monica Pier
A 26-year-old cancer survivor from Ohio completes his walk across America at the Santa Monica Pier Thursday.
Santee Food Bank Manager Named District 4 Person Of The Year
Marty Smothermon, who has volunteered at the Santee Food Bank for 20 years, was honored as Person of the Year for District 4.
Surprise Mom With Hand-Crafted Bouquet From SJC's Ecology Center
There are only a few days left to order a bouquet of regenerative, organically-certified flowers from The Ecology Center for Mother's Day.
Firefighters Rescue & Revive Winchester Pets From House Fire
This weekend, Cal Fire / Riverside County Firefighters saved two dogs and a cat. See how the pets are faring now.
Two Chairs Expands Therapy Practice With New Santa Monica Location
The new therapy location in Santa Monica offers in-person or virtual sessions.
Budweiser Clydesdales Return To Palm Desert After 2-Year COVID Hiatus
The iconic draught horses make an appearance in the Coachella Valley every year ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.
Laguna Beach Locals Tie The Knot On Festival Of Arts Grounds
Two Pageant of the Masters volunteers redefined the meaning of "pageant family" after getting married on festival grounds last weekend.
New LPGA Tournament Begins In Palos Verdes
The first $1.5 million Palos Verdes Championship begins Thursday at Palos Verdes Golf Club.
San Diego DA's Office Honors 4 During 'Citizens Of Courage Awards'
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office honored four local residents for acts of bravery.
Photos: Community Celebrates Murrieta Fire & Rescue's 75 Years
The entire community was invited to Murrieta Fire & Rescue's 75th Annual Firefighters BBQ.
County Supervisors Advance Updated Contractor Ordinances
Chairman Nathan Fletcher, who proposed a stronger contracting policy, said the vote was "another important step" to protect workers.
Minimum Wage Rises To Reach $15.96 By July 1 After Annual Cost Of Living Adjustments
A years long city effort to raise the minimum wage will ultimately reach $15.96 per hour in 2022. Minimum wage started at $10.50 in 2016.
Toast Relay Record Attempt Draws Crowd To Southwest Riverside County
Would-be toasting participants gathered in front of City Hall to try and break the world toast relay record in Temecula. Did they do it?
Goodwill Of O.C. Names Agency To Handle PR & Marketing
Among Idea Hall's projects will be managing the Orange County nonprofit's upcoming centennial celebration.
Still Time To Bid: Venice Family Clinic Art Walk Gallery
Bidding ends May 1 for the Venice Family Clinic Art Walk. You can visit the gallery in-person or bid online.
San Diego County Supervisors OK Shelter Policy For Asylum Seekers
Nathan Fletcher's office said the county will spend time identifying a location for an asylum shelter and getting it ready for operation.
Lake Forest Collected More Than 13 Tons Of Waste On 'Dump Day'
The bulky-waste collection drive was held at Saddleback Church to mark Earth Day.
County Supervisors OK Funding Application For 'Homekey' Project
The Homekey Program allows governmental entities to develop various types of housing.
Paradise Pier Pixar Overhaul To Include California Adventure Access
If you find Paradise Pier Resort Hotel at Disneyland Resort a bit lacking, you're in for a treat with the coming Pixar-themed redo & more.
Schools and Education
Rancho Cucamonga High School Senior Accepted Into More Than 100 Colleges
"I applied to 112 and I was invited to 104," Dylan explained.
La Mesa School Earns National Green Ribbon For Environmental Efforts
St. Martin of Tours Academy in La Mesa was named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School.
Temecula Valley Museum Third-Grade History Contest Winners Announced
The Temecula Valley Museum announced the winners of the 19th Annual Third-Grade History Contest.
MSJC Temecula Campus Hosting 28th Annual IE World Trade Conference
Keynote speaker Cynthia Griffin, minister counselor for the U.S. Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, will speak at the Temecula campus.
McKinley Elementary In Santa Monica Wins CA Education Award
McKinley Elementary School in Santa Monica received the California Department of Education 2022 CA Pivotal Practice Award.
Birney Elementary School In Redondo Beach Wins CA Education Award
Birney Elementary School In Redondo Beach received the California Department of Education 2022 CA Pivotal Practice Award.
San Diego-Area High Schools Among 2022's Best: U.S. News
The annual ranking released by U.S. News and World Report evaluates schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.
Desert Sands USD Schools Honored For Efforts Amid Pandemic
A total of 727 schools and 121 school districts were honored for their efforts to support students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temecula's Abby Reinke Elementary Honored For Efforts Amid Pandemic
A total of 727 schools and 121 school districts were honored for their efforts to support students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festivals and Entertainment
7 Of The Most Memorable Outfits Spotted At Coachella 2022
In a crowd of sequins, glitter and bright colors, these seven festival goers made an impact at Coachella.
Stagecoach 2022: Guide To Performances, Getting Around, Traffic
Whether you are attending or are planning to escape the crowds, here are some tips for the weekend ahead in the Coachella Valley.
Westside Ballet Celebrates Return To Broad Stage In 'New Horizons'
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica celebrates its return to stage this spring with a special guest performance.
Michael Bublé To Bring 'Higher' Tour To San Diego
The multi-platinum entertainer is slated to perform Sept. 21 at Pechanga Arena.
Karol G To Bring '$trip Love Tour' To San Diego
The reggaeton and Latin trap artist is scheduled to perform Oct. 13 at Pechanga Arena.
5 Orange County Teens Are Finalists In Music Center LA Competition
The teens are among 14 Grand Prize winners at the annual, acclaimed Los Angeles program that mentors performing arts students.
Newport Beach Garden Tour Tickets On Sale: Virtual for 2022
Tours, including Nixon’s San Clemente "Winter White House," sum up with in-person Summer Garden Party at Sherman Gardens in Corona Del Mar.
MSJC Art Gallery Hosts The Eclipse Project: 'A Walk Through Time'
The exhibit is open now through May 19 at the college's San Jacinto Campus.
The Cheech Marin Center Prepares For Opening In Riverside County
Known as "The Cheech," the center houses a collection of over 700 Chicano-related works of art, curated by the Riverside County Museum.
Get Mother's Day Discount When You Buy Pageant Of The Masters Tickets
Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is offering a special Mother's Day discount on tickets through May 8.
Food and Restaurants
Jeni's Calabasas Serves 'Sunshine' Flavor For Mental Health Awareness
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams teamed up with a nonprofit to bring attention to children's mental health struggles with a new flavor.
Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner 2022: Greater L.A. Restaurant Specials
Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner 2022: San Diego-Area Restaurant Specials
Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner 2022: Inland Empire Restaurant Specials
Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner 2022: Orange County Restaurant Specials
Health and Science
Kaiser South Bay Hosts Drug Take Back Day In Fight Against Opioids
Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event Saturday.
Kaiser West LA Hosts Drug Take Back Day In Fight Against Opioid Crisis
Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event Saturday.
O.C. Drug Take-Back Day 2022 Is Saturday; Sites Throughout Orange Co.
It's a good time to go through your medicine cabinets to clean out expired and unused prescriptions.
