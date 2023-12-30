Take cancer testing vans to building sites and farmers’ markets, MPs say

The NHS must take cancer testing vans on to building sites and sports grounds and cardiac testing units to farmers’ markets to tackle the “crisis” of early death among men, MPs have said.

The all-party parliamentary group for issues affecting men and boys said the NHS needs to get better at going to where men are to ensure more can be treated for heart disease and prostate cancer.

They accused the NHS of failing to deliver services to which men would be attracted, saying: “The services are not ‘male friendly’ and need to be delivered to men as men are, not as the service providers want them to be.”

The group called for GPs to open in the evenings and at weekends as men are less likely than women to think it is acceptable to take time off work to see the doctor.

The comments were made to a Commons health select committee inquiry on men’s health.

The APPG, chaired by Tory MP Mark Jenkinson, was formed in March 2021 to demand an NHS men’s health strategy and a minister for men.

Men make up 53 per cent of all cancer deaths - TETRA IMAGES RF

They point out that 88 men die prematurely every day from heart disease (more than double the figure for women), and men make up 53 per cent of all cancer deaths.

“There are national men’s health strategies across the world including in Ireland, Australia and in Europe,” the submission said. “They have shown to be a successful way of taking an overarching view of men’s health and also in galvanising action at a national and local level.

“The Government has launched a women’s health strategy in July 2022 with an accompanying national ambassador. We, of course, support this and it is a successful approach.

“However, the Government at the present time has been steadfast in not launching a men’s health strategy even though statistics on a wide range of men’s health issues show men’s health is in crisis.”

The group said barriers to men receiving the health support they need include pressures from society or employers such that they should “just live with it or get through problems, or not show vulnerability. They should ‘man up’ and get on with it”.

Men are slow to take up PSA blood-test for prostate cancer - SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY RF

“The APPG does not agree with the all-too-common male-blaming mantra – those men “just need to talk”,” the submission said. “There is no point asking men to talk when Government, policymakers, society, employers and professionals in public services are not asking, listening or acting…

“The APPG also eschewed phrases such as ‘toxic masculinity’ as these are creating additional barriers to men seeking help, strengthen[ing] societal norms that men do not need/deserve help and mean[ing] services do not change (‘nothing can be done to help men – it is their fault’). The Government should be clear that health services and statutory agencies should not use this phraseology.”

The group said one reason for the lower male life expectancy was a lower take-up rate by men of services which are available.

“Services are not made available to men when, where and how they need,” the submission said. “Accessibility is a key barrier.

“Men are slow to take up PSA blood-test for prostate cancer, but, if the testing is available in a mobile unit which visits places where men are, such as industrial estates, construction sites and sports grounds at the weekend – men queue up to be tested.

Heart disease

“Early death from undiagnosed heart disease is common among farmers. In Ireland, which has a men’s health strategy, they found that taking the testing to the farmers’ market massively increased the uptake and the farmers did follow up in their treatment.

“We also found that services for men were offered in response to symptoms rather than looking at causes. For example, alcohol abuse, over-work and excessive risk-taking are all common male responses to mental stress.

“If these are treated individually, they miss the common causal factors. A more holistic approach would work better, and this requires a strategic approach with resources to address men’s health in general. It would also be more cost-effective.”

The group said that men are less likely to see their GP because they fear that “disclosing their illness may harm their career” or because they are “unable and/or reluctant to seek services during working hours”.

“However, once they retire, they visit the doctor at an equal rate to women,” they point out. “Working-age men are disadvantaged in this way. Services need to be offered outside working hours or at the workplace.”