Cancer Treatment Planning Must Continue During COVID-19 Pandemic

OncoLens Virtual Tumor Board Software Now Available at No Cost to Support Cancer Treatment Professionals

ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, cancer care teams must make increasingly complex decisions about the course of treatment for cancer patients. But care team members can no longer meet in person. Still, to continue to effectively and accurately serve cancer patients, care teams must rely on multidisciplinary collaboration between physicians such as medical oncologists, pathologists, surgical oncologists, and radiation oncologists. Meeting virtually is the only solution.

This is why OncoLens, a pioneer in tumor board and cancer treatment planning solutions, is making its Virtual Tumor Board software available to hospitals and cancer centers for 60 days without charge. The company believes offering its solution in this manner is the right thing to do to support cancer care at this critical point in the pandemic.

"Most cancer centers are being forced to halt in-person meetings in light of this national emergency," said Anju Mathew, co-founder and CEO of OncoLens. "Considering that cancer patients are already a high-risk group for COVID-19, the jobs of care team members just became exponentially harder. We decided it was critical to take any decision about cost 'off the table.' Multidisciplinary group meetings have never been more important as during this pandemic, as care teams must assess when, if, and how to treat cancer patients without putting them at undue risk."

OncoLens can get cancer centers up and running quickly to ensure providers work together safely yet remotely during this crisis. The software-as-a-service solution requires no more than an Internet connection. The OncoLens' implementation team provides white glove service during the ramp-up process, including user configuration, training, and personal support during initial tumor boards to ensure a smooth transition and ongoing success.

"We were very impressed with the speed at which our OncoLens Virtual Tumor Board was put together for us—three days—and the level of customer service we were provided," said Eric Brown, MD, FACS, Breast Program Lead, Comprehensive Breast Care, a division of Michigan Healthcare Professionals. "OncoLens has clearly thought of everything—the program is outstanding."

Since the expedited release of the OncoLens Virtual Tumor Board, two-thirds of existing OncoLens customers are already utilizing the virtual software in addition to new hospitals that were trained and onboarded in three to five days.

The basic version of the OncoLens Virtual Tumor Board software connects up to 100 care providers at the same time. The easy-to-use, fully integrated software brings together the patient's clinical information along with radiological images, pathology slides, and lab/genetics reports. The system also provides clinical decision support, automatically matching patients with relevant clinical trials, evidence-based guidelines, and potential targeted therapies. In addition, OncoLens takes several measures to ensure the center's virtual tumor boards are HIPAA compliant and secure. The tumor board attendees are pre-authenticated by the software and the tumor board links are hidden and encrypted.

The software further helps hospitals and cancer centers achieve and maintain Commission on Cancer (CoC), National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), and other key accreditations.

The offer to utilize the OncoLens Virtual Tumor Board software without charge for 60 days after the signing of a BAA agreement is available now through May 15, 2020. To see a live 30-minute demo of the software, go here.

About OncoLens

OncoLens develops technologies that improve cancer treatment planning, simplify tumor board management, facilitate survivorship care planning, and automate accreditation and quality reporting through an intelligent workflow engine that streamlines business processes and enables more informed clinical decision-making. For more information, please visit www.oncolens.com. Or, follow OncoLens on LinkedIn, Facebook, and on Twitter @OncoLens.

