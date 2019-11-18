Cancom SE Just Recorded A 42% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in Cancom SE (ETR:COK) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.0% to close at €53.15 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues of €384m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with per-share profits of €0.54 an impressive 42% ahead of estimates. Analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest forecasts to see what analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the latest consensus from Cancom's seven analysts is for revenues of €1.81b in 2020, which would reflect a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to soar 25% to €1.92. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of €1.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.89 in 2020. So it's pretty clear that, although analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of €58.57, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Cancom, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €67.00 and the most bearish at €55.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 14%, in line with its 13% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider market, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% next year. It's clear that while Cancom's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the market itself.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall market. The consensus price target held steady at €58.57, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on analysts' estimated valuations.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders.

