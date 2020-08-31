Candace Cameron Bure is about to add another role to her resume: mother-in-law.

The "Full House" alum took to Instagram on Saturday to share that her 20-year-old son, Lev, had proposed to his "beautiful" girlfriend, Taylor Hutchison. The engagement took place the previous day in Calistoga, California.

PHOTO: Lev Bure proposes to Taylor Hutchison in Calistoga, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020. (Stephanie Hopkins Photography)

"We are SO excited for these cuties!!" the 44-year-old wrote alongside photos of Lev popping the question to Hutchison as well as them embracing after she agreed to marry him. "And this mama/mama-in-love can't wait for wedding planning shenanigans!!!"

Bure also shared a video created by daughter Natasha, 22, of Lev and Hutchison's special day.

The "Fuller House" star said she was reunited with her family for the occasion after spending the last two months working in Canada.

PHOTO: Lev Bure and Taylor Hutchison pose in their engagement photos in Calistoga, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020. (Stephanie Hopkins Photography)

"I am SO happy for the Hutchisons and the Bures to become family too!" Bure gushed. "Taylor, I promise to be the best mother-in-love you could hope for. I'll only get annoying when it comes to my time with grandbabies."

In addition to Lev and Natasha, Bure also shares son Maksim, 18, with her longtime husband Valeri Bure, to whom she has been married since 1996.

Candace Cameron Bure congratulates her son Lev on his engagement originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com