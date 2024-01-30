Candace Cameron Bure’s eldest son, 23, ties the knot in ‘Christ-centered’ wedding

Candace Cameron Bure has a new role of “mother-in-law” now that the “Full House” star’s eldest son has tied the knot.

The 47-year-old actress — who’s perhaps as well-known for her Christian beliefs and conservative politics as her child stardom — announced the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday.

“I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure,” the Hallmark-turned-Great American Family channel star captioned a carousel of photos from her 23-year-old son’s special day. “Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott.”

Cameron Bure went on to praise the family’s “generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages” and elders “who have shown us the way … being the example for our children and their children to come.”

“What a celebration it was!! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Cameron Bure has made a not-so-subtle dig at the LGBTQ community with her comments on marriage.

When asked in 2022 about content spotlighting same-sex couples, Cameron Bure — who was at the time departing Hallmark for Great American Family — lauded the latter network for being sure to “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

She subsequently faced backlash from members of the LGBTQ community, including singer and actress Jojo Siwa.

The 20-year-old “Dance Moms” alum slammed the remarks as “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”