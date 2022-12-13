Candace Owens calls for discrimination against trans, nonbinary people: ‘Society would be safer if we discriminated more’

Candace Owens said that she “definitely” discriminates against certain people and suggested “society would be safer” if more people did the same.

On Monday, the right-wing commentator began her podcast defending her right to discriminate against transgender and nonbinary people.

“I discriminate! I feel like I want to get that off my chest,” the Daily Wire host said at the start of episode 58 of the Candace Owens Podcast. “I’m already feeling lighter,” she added after her initial statement.

Owens went on to blame the left for turning terms such as “discrimination” into a “dirty word” — which is something she wholeheartedly disagrees with.

“Quite frankly, I think we need to discriminate,” she said. “I discriminate all the time,” she continued, saying that she does so when hiring or befriending people.

More specifically, the 33-year-old Black conservative commentator said she “definitely discriminate(s) against men that paint their nails and wear dresses,” she said, likely referring to nonbinary people and transgender women.

“I don’t really care how you feel about that. Wear your dress and you can paint your nails. But I’d prefer you keeping 100 feet away from a playground and all of the feet away from my children and me.” she said. " If I see you, I’m going to cross the street if I’m with my kids.”

Owens justified her discrimination as being “healthy,” adding that she also discriminates when hiring a personal trainer or a medical professional.

“I don’t want a dentist with bad teeth. I don’t want Lizzo being my trainer,” she said. “I am going to discriminate against somebody that is that clinically obese. They’re never gonna get me healthy.”

Calling such discrimination a “survival mechanism,” Owens also mocked those who are “accepting” of such people.

“And so, when we get that feeling — my mother used to refer to it as the ‘heebie-jeebies’ — when someone just gives you the heebie-jeebies, even if you can’t quite put your finger on why, I think you need to lean into that, and I actually think that society would be safer if we discriminated more,” she said.