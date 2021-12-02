Candace Owens Dubbed the Mouthpiece for Right Wing Agenda After Making Claims About the ‘Most Murderous’ Group In America: ‘That’s Why They Bring Out Candace’

Candace Owens’ data regarding which racial group is the most violent in America has landed her in hot water following an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The network’s go-to Black conservative claimed that Black people “are the most murderous group” in the nation.

Owens got attention while discussing the arrest of Darrell Brooks last month. Brooks, a 39-year-old Black man, plowed his vehicle through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

The conservative commentator claimed that the Democrats were downplaying the incident because the attacker was non-white. She also accused the political party of being obsessed with race only when it benefited them.

“One thing I always say, Tucker, is the left can pull a racist narrative from thin air where it doesn’t exist. When it actually is in their face, they try to avoid it at all costs,” Owens stated during the Nov. 29 episode of the Fox prime-time talk show.

“Especially when the perpetrator is a Black person against another white person, which obviously happens more often in this country given the fact that Black Americans are the most murderous group in America by race,” the right-wing provocateur added.

Owens’ comments garnered backlash almost instantly. The blowback was a continuation of what she had faced on Twitter when she originally trotted out the idea a week earlier, that time calling out Black men specifically.

“Of course we all know the truth,” Owens wrote. “Black men are the most murderous group in America and their victims are mostly other black people. It has nothing to do with white supremacy, but the media and politicians lie so that we never fix the real issue. BLM guarantees more black death.

Many questioned how she arrived at her conclusion, including one Twitter user who wrote, “The FBI has been warning about the danger of white supremacy groups for over a decade. U might try actually following their website and news sources other than Faux.”

The FBI has been warning about the danger of white supremacy groups for over a decade. U might try actually following their website and news sources other than Faux. — Circe (@circe_acapella) November 24, 2021

Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian of YouTube’s “The Young Turks” further blasted Owens’ Fox appearance as politicizing Brooks’ case. The two progressive hosts say Owens failed to provide context that areas with limited resources, often Black neighborhoods, tend to see higher rates in crime as a result of social and economic issues.

“That is why they bring out Candace Owens because Tucker Carlson wants to call Black Americans murdering savages, but he knows he can’t do that, so he’s like that’s what we pay Candace for,” Uygur explained.

Uygur went on to argue that if any group was ranked most murderous by race in the history of America, it would be “white right-wingers–by a landslide.”

He added, “They did slavery. They started the Civil War. They killed hundreds of thousands of Americans; They enslaved people.”

Owens appears to have moved on since dropping her remarks on Carlson’s show and was last spotted on Twitter arguing in favor of stricter abortion laws.

