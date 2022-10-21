Candace Owens Threatens George Floyd's Family: 'I Think That I Have Grounds To Sue'

Candace Owens is threatening to sue the family of George Floyd as she aims to defend her friend Kanye West. According to Mediaite, Owens ranted on her recent podcast, bashing Floyd’s family who plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against West. After the rapper claimed that Floyd’s death was caused by a drug overdose instead of police brutality.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible — if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things — well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate,” Owens said on Wednesday.

The conservative pundit described the complaint against West as “nothing more than a PR stunt.”

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress,” she said. “I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies, while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark.”

Owens, who is known to dig up conspiracy theories, suggested that the media is working with Floyd’s family to “bury evidence.”

“In fact, we should be able to sue Black Lives Matter. We should be able to sue the media that is clearly colluding with George Floyd’s family so that they can bury the evidence,” she said. “Nobody is going to shut up and I will fight tooth and nail for people to see the truth.”

As Blavity previously reported, West faced backlash after he launched a racist rant during N.O.R.E.’S Drink Champs podcast series. The outspoken rapper said Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose, dismissing the actions of former officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of Floyd’s murder in 2021.

The Floyd family then threatened to sue West for his false and harmful statements.

As Blavity previously reported, Owens was also spotted with West, wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

The right-wing pundit said she’s thinking about seeking lawyers’ advice to file a complaint against Floyd’s family.

“This is unacceptable. I’m serious,” she said. “I’m going to go out and I’m going to ask lawyers ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to.”