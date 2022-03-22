Candice Swanepoel just posed in a bikini in Miami. Now we feel the need to work out

Need motivation to get thyself to the gym?

Just mosey on over to Candice Swanepoel’s social media.

Trigger warning: You will never, ever look like this incredibly perfect specimen of a human being, but you can give it the old college try.

The South African model was just in Miami for a sultry photo session for Tropic of C swimsuits (the former ballet dancer is also creative director for the brand).

In one Instagram shot, the onetime Victoria’s Secret stunner, 33, grabs onto a quad bike’s handlebars in a leopard print skimpy bikini, a braided ponytail flying behind her.

The mother of two’s caption for her 17 million followers: “Beauty or beast?”

Ummm. No need to answer that question.

Swanepoel was busy in the Magic City. She also modeled a black, gold belted dress from Reformation, the waves lapping behind her.

“Miami moments,” said the Instagram caption.

A commenter summed up the look: “You’re a definition of a goddess.”

Some of Swanepoel’s Miami moments also included attending a private dinner at Swan Miami Saturday night to celebrate the launch of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimwear line and popup in the Design District. The reality star wore a bikini top to the event, and honestly, no one even batted an eye.