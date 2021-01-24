In candid interview, Birx says she knew working with Trump White House would be the end of her federal career

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator while former President Donald Trump was still in office, opened up about her time working with the Trump administration during an exclusive interview with CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Birx was often criticized for not pushing back enough on Trump's comments about the pandemic, and while she suggested her reactions could be misinterpreted — like the time Trump asked her about whether COVID-19 could be treated with a bleach injection — she did anticipate the gig would likely be the end of her federal career. "You can't go into something that that's polarized and not believe you won't be tainted by that experience," she told Brennan, adding that she'll "need to retire" within the next few weeks.

WATCH: Birx reacts to claims that she became an "apologist" for Trump and *that* moment where the former president suggested using disinfectant as a potential treatment for #COVID19 "I wasn't prepared for that. I didn't even know what to do in that moment." pic.twitter.com/2ddCblGllH — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021

"I know that I wouldn't be allowed to really continue successfully within the federal government," Birx tells @margbrennan, calling her role leading the #COVID19 task force a "terminal event" for her career Adds she will probably retire in the next 4-6 weeks from @cdcgov pic.twitter.com/dHHT2styEN — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021

Birx did say she wished she had been "been more publicly outspoken" about certain things like testing, especially because she's been known to "push the envelope" in private. But she suggested that, ultimately, the culture of the White House proved too unfamiliar.

Birx's biggest mistake leading the Trump #coronavirus task force? "I always feel like I could have done more, been more outspoken, maybe been more outspoken publicly. I didn't know all the consequences of all of these issues." More of her interview on today's @FaceTheNation pic.twitter.com/egZeFZCQ0W — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021

