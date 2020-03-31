Candid Launches NOONS, First to U.S. Market with Whole-Plant Chocolate Snack

New snacking chocolate brand reimagines chocolate experience for next generation consumers

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid, a pioneering snacking chocolate maker is first to market in the U.S. with their whole-plant, lower-sugar chocolate product 'NOONS'. Candid uses simple, healthy ingredients to create one of the cleanest chocolate products on the market. There are no emulsifiers, unnatural sweeteners or added cane sugar. The chocolate snacks are made from organic ingredients including tropical fruits and superfoods. NOONS are paleo-friendly, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Sweetened with cacao fruit, which is usually discarded in the chocolate-making process, Candid delivers great tasting products that reduce waste and offer an improved nutritional profile. Cacao fruit provides a delicate sweetness and added health nutrients, including magnesium, B vitamins and various antioxidants. Better for the environment, better for you, and delicious.

The company's first four flavors In the U.S. market are Pineapple & Coconut, Banana & Nibs, Golden Berry Turmeric & Mango, and Mango & Cinnamon. NOONS offer a deep dark chocolate taste with slightly fruity, tart undertones and a pleasant, crunchy texture.

The upstart brand is attracting the next generation of chocolate snackers with their healthier ingredients, environmentally-friendly packaging, and playful brand appeal.

Candid is also raising the standards of sustainable snacking. NOONS are the only chocolate snacks In the U.S. market packaged in a recyclable box and compostable inner bag. Candid works directly with small-holder farmers in Latin America to responsibly source ingredients, and support regenerative agroforestry.

The company, co-founded by entrepreneur Chris Kajander, debuted in January 2020 and is currently selling online and in over 100 retail locations across the New York metro area. Candid is expanding in 2020 to strategic markets throughout the U.S.

"NOONS are meant to be healthier, snackier, and more fun. If customers want to dig deeper and learn about our mission, they'll find that Candid supports regenerative agroforestry and ethical trade. But if they just want a delicious chocolate snack, that's fine, too," says Candid CEO Chris Kajander.

