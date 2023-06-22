Candidate for alderman charged with 'keying' superintendent's car

Jun. 21—A woman running for Manchester alderman has been charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly keying a car owned by Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis outside the Puritan Conference Center this spring.

Emerald Anderson-Ford, who serves as the chief diversity officer for YWCA New Hampshire, said the accusations appear "politically motivated," claiming the "minor accident" was "unintentional."

"As someone who continues to be outspoken in lots of different capacities, it would seem this extreme reaction to a minor accident is politically motivated and an attempt to discredit me," Anderson-Ford, 38, said in a phone interview.

But a source close to the investigation said surveillance footage of the incident captured by a security camera at a nearby bank — and the magnitude of damage to both the right and left sides of the vehicle — would make it difficult for any reasonable person to draw the conclusion that it was not an intentional act.

Gillis confirmed in a phone interview she owns the car that was vandalized.

She thanked Manchester police for their handling of the case, and said she doesn't have a personal connection with Anderson-Ford.

"I only know her through professional circles," said Gillis. "This has left me a little bewildered as to why this was done."

Manchester police say on April 20 a woman, identified as Gillis, was leaving an event at the Puritan Conference Center when she found her car vandalized in the parking lot.

The damage cost approximately $2,500 to repair, police said.

From surveillance video, police identified Anderson-Ford, establishing probable cause to charge her with felony criminal mischief.

A source close to the investigation said the video footage shows a person, who police identify as Anderson-Ford, walking from the front to the rear on one side of the vehicle, and the rear to the front of the driver's side. Damage in the form of long scratches was visible on both sides of the vehicle, on the front driver side and the passenger side door panels and rear as well as rear panel damage, the source said.

The source said in situations where someone is involved in an accident and the driver of the other vehicle is not present, typically the person will either contact the police or leave a note with a phone number somewhere on the damaged car, letting the owner know how to contact you.

Many minutes pass between when the vandalism is alleged to have occurred, and when Gillis is seen coming back to her car, the source said.

The source pointed out two months have passed since the incident occurred, time enough for the party responsible to address the situation with the owner of the damaged vehicle.

After police obtained an arrest warrant, Anderson-Ford turned herself in at the police station on Wednesday. She was released on $2,500 personal recognizance bond, with a court date of July 21.

Anderson-Ford officially announced her candidacy for alderman at-large on Monday, the Juneteenth holiday.

Amy Snell, her volunteer campaign manager, said she has known Anderson-Ford for more than a decade and found the news of her arrest "rather shocking."

"It sounds like it was an accident that has been blown very much out of proportion," Snell said. "It would seem the accuser is looking to take what really just sounds like a pretty typical mistake or accident involving a car to a legal level that is completely out of range.

"The whole thing just seems rather overblown, and targeted if I'm being honest."

Anderson-Ford said it's unfortunate that a minor accident "that could easily have been resolved with a phone call and exchange of insurance information" has become "very overreaching and a waste of our public resources."

Snell said Anderson-Ford is a "very public figure" whose job as a diversion equity inclusion leader in Manchester is to "challenge racist beliefs and systems and to advocate for the disenfranchised."

"I think in any context, when that is what you do, it makes you a target," Snell said. "If you look at what's happening in our state, drag queen story hour is enough to make you a target of neo-Nazi groups."

pfeely@unionleader.com

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com