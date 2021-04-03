Candidate caught in '07 copper sting

Apr. 2—EAU CLAIRE — More than a decade ago, a man now running for Eau Claire City Council spent a short stint in jail for taking a police camera that was used in a sting operation to catch scrap metal thieves.

When he was 22 years old, Kyle M. Woodman served 20 days in jail for the theft in 2007 and admitted to police that he stole copper from a Rice Lake business he'd previously worked for.

"Fourteen years ago I made a regrettable mistake," Woodman wrote to the Leader-Telegram in response to a request for comment. "I pled guilty to the charge and satisfied the punishment. It was a powerful life lesson I learned, and since then all of my interactions with law enforcement have been positive."

Woodman pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2007 to theft of the police camera. Charges of entering a locked vehicle and criminal damage to property — all misdemeanors — were dismissed. As part of his plea, Woodman agreed to cooperate in the case and give testimony against co-defendants.

After serving his 20 days in jail, Woodman, accompanied by his lawyer, went to the Rice Lake Police Station to explain his role in the copper thefts.

On Oct. 6, 2007, Woodman admitted that he had stolen scrap copper on four occasions from Johnson Refrigerated Truck Bodies with other men and sold the metal to an Eau Claire business, according to a Rice Lake Police Department report filed in the case. Woodman told police his knowledge of the copper's location from previously working at Johnson Truck Bodies and planning by others led to the thefts.

"I took responsibility for that mistake and it has motivated me to grow into a mature responsible adult who runs a successful business, has a family and a desire to serve my community," Woodman said in his email to the Leader-Telegram.

Now 35, Woodman is running in Tuesday's election against incumbent Emily Anderson, who has represented Eau Claire's south side for the last three years as the city's 5th District alderperson.

The Leader-Telegram checked Wisconsin's online court records system for cases involving other City Council candidates running in the spring election.

The only others with any records of appearing in court are the two candidates running in the 5th District race, who both were involved in minor matters.

A State Patrol officer observed incumbent Andrew Werthmann drive past a stop sign without stopping in January 2017. Werthmann paid the $175.30 citation for the traffic violation.

His opponent, Gabriel Schlieve, was a defendant in a 2018 small claims eviction case involving property owned by relatives.