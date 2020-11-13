Candidate for new chairman of Ambu A/S

The Ambu A/S Board of Directors will propose that Jørgen Jensen is elected as new chairman of the Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting on 9 December 2020. The current chairman, Lars Rasmussen, will as previously announced not seek re-election.

Jørgen Jensen is an experienced executive and is recognized for his journey with Nilfisk-Advance and Widex/WS Audiology from which he stepped down as CEO in 2019. Jørgen Jensen has since focused on his non-executive career, and his current board roles include the chairmanship at Velux A/S, 3Shape A/S as well as the chairmanship of the private-public partnership Healthcare DENMARK.

Ambu’s CEO, Juan Jose Gonzalez, comments: “On behalf of the Executive Board, I would like to thank Lars Rasmussen for his time on the Ambu Board and for his contribution to the results achieved. We are excited to welcome Jørgen Jensen as our new chairman. His experience building global companies through rapid growth and innovation fits very well with Ambu's aspiration to become the world’s most innovative single-use endoscopy player."

Annual general meeting as online event

Ambu’s annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday 9 December 2020 at 15.00 (CET) at Ambu A/S, Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup. Due to the COVID-19 situation, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy or by post and follow the annual general meeting online at www.ambu.com/AGM rather than to attend in person.





