Candidate chaos: Another 2024 candidate tried to follow Asm. Vince Fong’s precedent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yet another election-related lawsuit may be underway, just days away from the March 5 primary election.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released the list of certified write-in candidates in races you’ll be voting on in Kern County next week, but that list may be the very cause of the legal challenge.

Bakersfield’s T.J. Esposito was disqualified as a write-in candidate for the 32nd Assembly District because he filed for more than one office.

Esposito, who is already running for the 20th Congressional District, is calling the disqualification a “double standard.”

He is referring to Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong’s ongoing lawsuit with the Secretary of State on his eligibility to run for Congress.

Prior to declaring his congressional candidacy, Fong already had declared his re-election to the State Assembly. That put his name on the 2024 March ballot twice, which Secretary Weber has maintained is not allowed.

But Fong appealed and has been allowed on the ballot for both offices. That legal battle continues following an appeal by the Secretary of State.

Esposito may find himself in the same legal battle, should he choose to appeal. Esposito just last week suspended his congressional campaign and endorsed Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The big question: Could Fong’s lawsuit set a confusing, perhaps misleading precedent?

17 News reported earlier this month some 2024 candidates think so.

Esposito agrees.

“The court case with Vince Fong is the only reason that I thought it was OK to run for two offices,” Esposito told 17 News Monday afternoon. “For him to be able to do it and me not, the system is totally rigged.”

Esposito added: “We should be able to have the same rights as the political chosen ones … The guy with the PAC money, the guy with all the funds to game the system, and that’s exactly what Fong is doing.”

Esposito said during a phone call with Secretary Weber Monday morning, he learned an appeal would cost $20,000-30,000.

Esposito, who emphasized he hasn’t ruled out an appeal, stated his lawyer called the legal battle “Russian Roulette.”

Esposito said voters already have written him in for Assembly: “Those votes are no good, and I feel terrible about that.”

17 News reached out to Secretary Weber on what happens to those votes but have not heard back.

With Fong’s own lawsuit with Weber still in legal limbo, Esposito said, “A vote for Vince is not guaranteed.” He added, “There’s a chance that [Fong] being disqualified could let Andy slide in by default …”

Andy Morales is one of two Democratic candidates running against Fong for CD-20. Esposito is noting the possibility of a Democrat winning the seat, should Vince Fong, the Republican, and a Democratic candidate advance to the November general election.

“Either the California Secretary of State is breaking the law or Kern County is breaking the law,” Esposito noted, addressing the fact that candidates first take their oath of declaration at the county level. “It’s one or the other, and I’m definitely the casualty of them breaking the law.”

The Fong campaign declined to comment, saying they’re not familiar enough with Esposito’s situation.

According to the camp’s most recent FEC filings, Fong has spent at least $25,000 in legal fees during this quarter. A Fong campaign spokesperson clarified not all of that spending was necessarily for the lawsuit.

17 News received confirmation Fong utilizes campaign funds to cover the costs of his ongoing lawsuit.

