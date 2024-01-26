Candidate deadline approaching as more file for political office

Jan. 26—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — West Virginians planning to run for office were being reminded Thursday that Saturday, Jan. 27, is the last day they can file a statement of candidacy for the Primary Election in May.

The Primary Election on May 14 is a preliminary election to nominate candidates of political parties for the corresponding General Election, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office.

Candidacy announcements for statewide offices, congressional offices, judicial positions and offices spanning more than one county must be filed by the deadline with the Secretary of State's Office.

Candidates for local offices, including magistrates, must file with their local county clerk. The county clerk's offices in McDowell, Mercer and Monroe Counties will be open until noon Saturday.

In addition, non-partisan offices, like judicial offices, are elected in the Primary Election. Candidates seeking nomination for the General Election by convention or by petition have until Aug. 1 to submit the required materials to the appropriate filing officer, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Filing to run for office continued in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties. County clerk's offices in McDowell and Monroe counties will stay open until noon Saturday to serve last-minute candidate filings.

Candidates who have filed for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission include Karen Champion Pendleton of Princeton who filed as a Republican and Stephanie Dempsey of Bluefield, who also filed as a Republican. Brian Blankenship has also filed as a Republican for the District 2 county commission seat. Republican Carl Calfee has also filed for the District 2 seat.

In another Mercer County race, Paul Hodges has filed in the non-partisan Division 3 Mercer County Board of Education race. Jim Bailey has filed for Division 1 on the board of education.

Other candidate filings to date in Mercer County include Alan Christian, who filed as a Republican to run for sheriff of Mercer County. Incumbent Republican Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran has filed for re-election.

Two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination for assessor. They are incumbent Assessor Lyle Cottle and Tommy Bailey, the current sheriff of Mercer County.

Six candidates have filed in the non-partisan magistrate race. The candidates are Alvin Marchant, who filed in Division 5, and incumbent magistrates Mike Crowder (Division 4), Keith Compton (Division 3), Mike Flanigan (Division 1), Susan Honaker (Division 2), William Holroyd (Division 5) and Sandra Dorsey (Division 5).

Incumbent Circuit Court Judges William J. Sadler (Division 2) and Mark Wills (Division 3) have filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 13. Kelli Harshbarger, an assistant prosecuting attorney, attorney Derrick Lefler and attorney Ryan Flanigan have filed in Division 1 of the 13th Judicial circuit. The judgeship became vacant when Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope retired on Dec. 31, 2023.

Angela Walters, who Gov. Jim Justice appointed to the 12th Family Circuit Court, Division 2, serving Mercer and McDowell counties in November 2023, has filed to run for the judgeship. Cathy Wallace has filed to run for the 12th Circuit Family Court, Division 2, judgeship. Anthony Bisaha has filed for run in the race for Family Court Circuit 12, Division 1 and Lisa Kay Clark has filed to run for Family Court Circuit 12, Division 3.

In McDowell County, incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett has filed for re-election as a Democrat. Incumbent Sheriff James Muncy has filed for re-election as a Democrat. Danny Mitchell, Mark Shelton, Richard Vandyke and Ronald Blevins filed in the non-partisan magistrate race. John Callaway, Margaret Beavers and Georgia West filed in the non-partisan board of education contest.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Rick Murensky filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 12 (Division 1) in McDowell County.

Republicans Dewayne Dotson and Ronnie G. Stacy have filed for the McDowell County Commission race.

In Monroe County, Republican Kenny W. Mann and Republican Kevin A. Mann have filed for the county commission; Republican Sarah F. Martin filed for assessor and Democrat Justin R. St. Clair filed for prosecuting attorney. Republicans Michael Heller and Scott Miller have filed to run for sheriff.

In the nonpartisan race for Monroe County magistrate, Frank C. Basile has filed for Division 2 and Kevin L. Miller has filed for Division 1.

In the nonpartisan race for the Monroe County Board of Education, Sabrina Stutts has filed for the western district. Scott Womack and Sally Wallace have filed for the central district.

Democrat David O. Holz has filed to run for Monroe County Surveyor.

On the state level, six candidates have filed to run for governor. They were Republican Mac Warner, Republican Mitch Roberts, Democrat Stephen Williams, Republican Chris Miller, Republican Patrick Morrisey, Republican Moore Capito. Republican Kevin "KC" Christian and Mountain Party Chase Linko-Looper.

West Virginia Auditor John B. "J.B." McCuskey, a Republican, has filed to run for state Attorney General.

Incumbent Republican Chandler Swope of Bluefield filed for re-election in the Senate District 6 contest. Republican Craig A. Hart has also filed.

Incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart of Bluefield also filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 37 contest.

Incumbent Republican Joe Ellington Jr. has filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 38 race.

Incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith filed has for re-election the House of Delegates District 39 contest.

In the U.S. Senate race, candidates who had filed include Democrat Glenn Elliot, Republican Jim Justice, Republican Zane Lawhorn, Republican Bryan McKinney, Republican Alexander X. Mooney, Republican Janet McNulty, Republican Bryan Bird, Republican Don Lindsay and Democrat Zachary Shrewsbury.

Republicans Riley Moore, Joseph (Joe) Earley and Dennis "Nate" Cain have all filed in the U.S. House District 2 race along with Democrat Steven Wendelin. Democrats Jim Umberger and Chris Bob Reed filed in the U.S. House District 1 contest. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., the incumbent the U.S. House District 1 contest. has filed for reelection. Democrat Riley Moore has filed to run for the District 2 seat.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com