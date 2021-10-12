Candidate for delegate arrested during Chesapeake school board meeting

A candidate for Virginia’s 78th House District was arrested Monday on trespassing charges during a Chesapeake school board meeting.

Melanie Cornelisse was asked to leave the podium shortly after she began her public comment, in which she criticized board chair Victoria Proffitt for being investigated for collecting unemployment benefits while serving in her elected role. The Virginian-Pilot reported in May that Proffitt was under investigation for her unemployment claims, though no charges have been filed.

Previous coverage: Chesapeake school board chairwoman under police investigation regarding unemployment benefits, court records show >>

Cornelisse, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent James “Jay” Leftwich Jr.; Proffitt, a Republican, is running for Chesapeake City Commissioner of Revenue.

The Pilot reached out to Proffitt and Cornelisse for comment.

Cornelisse posted the full text of her planned comment on Facebook on Monday.

“I was escorted away from the podium at the school board meeting tonight after only getting into the second line of my speech,” Cornelisse wrote. “It was going to be about the unemployment fraud that was committed by our School Board Chair, Victoria Proffitt, and why she really shouldn’t be allowed to be on the ballot in this election as the Republican candidate for Commissioner of Revenue.”

Chesapeake police confirmed that Cornelisse was charged with trespassing and released on a summons.

Cornelisse was escorted from the podium at the board’s request but stopped near the door to the parking lot and refused to leave, according to police spokesperson L. C. Kosinski. When an officer told Cornelisse that she’d be arrested for trespassing if she continued to refuse, Cornelisse said something “similar to ‘then arrest me for trespassing,’” Kosinski said.

That’s when Cornelisse was arrested.

The School Board’s policy manual states that the “privilege of speaking before the Board shall not be used for personal attack against an individual.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

