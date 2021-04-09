Candidate with felony convictions declared ineligible for Arlington mayor’s race

Kailey Broussard
·1 min read

Jerry Warden, a talent purchasing agent credited with creating the Dallas-Fort Worth metal scene, is ineligible to run for mayor.

Warden’s name was struck from the crowded mayor’s race filing list on Thursday.

Warden has two felony convictions and a lifetime registration in the state’s sex offender registry. State law prohibits people with felonies from running unless they have been pardoned or had their full citizenship rights restored. Warden told the Star-Telegram in a February phone interview his rights were restored after he served his sentences.

His former opponent, attorney and business owner Jim Ross, had previously filed complaints with the secretary’s office, citing Warden’s sex offender registration.

“I’m the one who’s not afraid to stand up for what I believe is right,” Ross said in a previous phone interview with the Star-Telegram.

Neither Ross nor Warden were immediately available for comment Friday morning.

This story will be updated.

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law