Candidate filing period opens Monday in West Virginia

Jan. 6—BLUEFIELD — The candidate filing period for the May 14 primary election in West Virginia opens Monday.

Historically, candidates have filed for office on day one of the filing period, according to Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye.

"Absolutely," Moye said. "We normally get someone. For whatever reason they want to walk in and be the first one because they are showing they are very serious about it."

The candidate filing period opens Monday and continues through midnight January 27.

In 2022, Mercer County had 36,378 registered voters, and Moye anticipates that number will grow this year. Since the last election in 2022, new residents have moved to Mercer County and others have turned 18 and have since registered to vote for the first time.

"We are excited and looking forward to this election year, and encourage all of our registered voters to check our website on a regular basis for updates and review their registration, and for those not registered, it's a great time for registration," Moye said.

Moye anticipates the May primary election being a busy and challenging period.

"We have been preparing for our NCOA (National Change of Address) mail outs, to help us update our voter registration addresses and we constantly are working our deceased voter and felon lists from the Departments of Vitals and Corrections," Moye said.

In Mercer County, a full slate of county positions will be on the ballot during the May 14 primary election and then again for the Nov. 5 general election.

Races that will be decided this year include sheriff, prosecuting attorney, magistrate, the district 1 and 3 seats on the Mercer County Board of Education and the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission, which is currently held by incumbent Republican Gene Buckner.

The other two seats on the Mercer County Commission won't be on the ballot this year. Incumbent Republican Bill Archer was re-elected to the commission in 2022 and incumbent Republican Greg Puckett was re-elected in 2020.

The District 1 and 3 seats on the Mercer County Board of Education are currently held by Jim Bailey (District 1) and Paul Hodges (District 3).

Other county races on this year's ballot are magistrate, family court judge, circuit court judge, surveyor and assessor. All three House of Delegates seats currently held by incumbent Republicans Marty Gearheart, Joe Ellington and Doug Smith also will be on the ballot.

In terms of the magistrate race, Moye said all five divisions of the magistrates are up for reelection. Candidates have to pick which division they are running for.

In terms of the circuit court judgeship contest, incumbent William Swope retired from the bench in December, and several candidates have already announced their intent to run for that seat, including Assistant Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Kelli Harshbarger and attorney Derrick W. Lefler.

It is anticipated that Gov. Jim Justice may appoint a new judge to serve the remaining one year of Swope's term. That individual would then have the option to run as a candidate for a full-term for the judgeship.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Friday that he will be traveling throughout the state to meet with county clerks and their election staff in anticipation of the election season.

"Our county clerks are ready for the 2024 election season," Warner said. "We have been preparing for months to administer safe, free, and fair elections in 2024."

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens