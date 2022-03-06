Candidate filings wraps up for 2022

Mar. 6—TRIAD — The candidate filing period that ended Friday for 2022 political campaigns left the vast majority of area races competitive for the fall general election, though a handful of contests will be settled in the spring primary.

Candidate filing was delayed as the courts considered gerrymandering lawsuits over redistricting for congressional and state legislative races. This year's primary was supposed to take place this Tuesday but has been pushed back to May 17.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Here are some local political developments emerging from the conclusion of candidate filing:

—Greensboro attorney Brenton Boyce filed as a Democrat for Guilford County district attorney, setting up a primary race with first-term Democratic District Attorney Avery Crump. No Republican filed for office, meaning the primary winner is all but assured of taking the seat.

Boyce, who primarily practices criminal law, has worked as a local attorney for nearly 15 years. He's making his first bid for elected office. He told The High Point Enterprise he's running to address what he sees as inefficiencies in the county justice system that unnecessarily delay trials.

Boyce said he's aware of the Fred Cox Jr. homicide case and recognizes its significance. But he said the Cox case isn't the primary reason he's running for district attorney, though he said he would review the case if elected.

For the last year and a half, activists have pressured Crump to prosecute a Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot Cox, a Black teenager from High Point, outside an east High Point church during a memorial service in November 2020. The memorial service was interrupted by a drive-by shooting.

Crump presented the case last year to a Guilford County grand jury, which declined to indict anyone in the Cox shooting.

Crump told The Enterprise that she'll run on her record over 22 years as district attorney, assistant district attorney and District Court judge.

"My focus has always been seeking justice that provides for a safe community, helps victims of crime, supports juvenile justice, keeps our communities safe and provides second chances to those who need it in our community," Crump said. "This means being tough on violent crime and sometimes providing alternatives for nonviolent crime."

Crump said that she established the Driver's License Restoration Program in Guilford County, which has allowed more than 12,000 residents to get their driving privileges restored after her office requested fines and fees be waived.

"I also established a free alternative to prosecution program for young offenders, age 16-19, charged with nonviolent offenses," she said. "This program has helped hundreds of young residents keep their criminal records clean after completing community service, not reoffending, and staying in school or working."

—Political activist and minister Greg Drumwight, who is from Greensboro but has ties to High Point, filed Friday as a primary challenger to Democratic Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion of Greensboro. The at-large seat is the only countywide race for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — the remaining eight seats are in districts.

Drumwright, who lost four years ago in a bid for the Guilford County Board of Education, has been active in the Cox fatal shooting protests during the past year and a half. He's previously served as a minister at a High Point church.

Cashion or Drumwright will face either former Republican commissioner Alan Branson of Julian or Republican challenger Alvin Robinson in the general election, according to the candidate filings compiled by the Guilford County Board of Elections.

—Two area commissioners with long ties in politics are unopposed this year. No one filed against Democratic District 1 Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster of High Point or Republican District 2 Randolph County Commissioner Darrell Frye of Archdale. Foster is vice chairwoman of her board while Frye is chairman of his board.

—The two-man contest for Davidson County sheriff will be settled in the Republican primary as no Democratic challenger filed in the race in the county where Republicans have won all partisan races dating back 12 years. First-term GOP Sheriff Richie Simmons faces a challenge from retired, longtime law enforcement officer Mike James.

—Democratic challenger Sean Walker filed for Randolph County sheriff on Friday. He will face the winner of the three-man Republican primary in the county where Republicans have won all partisan races dating back four decades.

First-term GOP Sheriff Greg Seabolt faces former sheriff Robert Graves, whom Seabolt narrowly defeated four years ago in the Republican primary, and longtime law enforcement officer Timmy Hasty.

—One of the most competitive contests in the region is for Guilford County sheriff, which has drawn nine candidates.

First-term Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers faces a challenge from retired Greensboro Police Department officer Therron "T.J." Phipps, whom Rogers defeated four years ago in the Democratic primary, and challenger Juan Monjaras.

Six Republican challengers have filed for Guilford County sheriff. They are Billy Queen, Phil Byrd, Adam Perry Moore, Randy Powers, E.L. Melvin and William White, who filed Friday as the last candidate to get into the race.

—Seven Republicans filed to run against first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning in the 6th Congressional District. Manning doesn't face a Democratic primary challenger.

The GOP challengers are Lee Haywood of Summerfield, whom Manning defeated in the 2020 general election, Bill Schuch and Mary Ann Contogiannis of Greensboro, Christian Castelli of Southern Pines, Marvin Boguslawski of Jamestown, Gerry Austin of Summerfield and Laura Pichardo of Pelham. Also in the race is Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott of Greensboro.

—Virtually all N.C. General Assembly races in the greater High Point area will be contested for the fall general election.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul