Candidate for NC attorney general, Democrat Tim Dunn, answers our questions

Name: Tim Dunn

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 63

Campaign website: dunnfornc.com

Current occupation: Attorney

Professional experience: I have served as an attorney since 1987 and as a USMC officer for over 33 years. I prosecuted, defended and judged thousands of cases in state, federal and military courts during my 36-year legal career. I now represent juvenile defendants and pro bono clients. I served in leadership positions from lieutenant to colonel. I was selected to assist in the prosecution of Saddam Hussein and other former leaders of Iraq. I supervised and mentored hundreds of attorneys and support personnel.

Education: Campbell University, Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, Juris Doctor, 1987; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, BS, Criminal Justice / Political Science, 1982.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Commissioned officer in the USMC, 1986 until 2019, when I retired with over 33 years service, as a colonel, including 11 deployments and four combat tours. I ran for Congress and superior court judge. Organized relief for Hurricanes Fran and Floyd; Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee, former U.S. Rep. Mike McIntyre, NC-7; Kiwanis Club; Marine Corps Reserve Association, Board of Directors; The Quinism Foundation, Board of Directors; NC Veterans Park, USMC representative; youth sports coach.

What would your top priority be as attorney general?

Protect constitutional rights: of life and liberty, to vote, of public safety, and women’s rights • Reduce gun violence and violent crime: by supporting local and state law enforcement and district attorneys • Improve: juvenile justice system • End: fentanyl and opioid epidemic • Prosecute: corporate criminals and environmental polluters.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current attorney general? If not, how would you change it?

The General Assembly cut the attorney general / N.C. Department of Justice budget by $10 million based on politics, not based on mission. The attorney general’s authority originates in the N.C. Constitution and (is) codified in statute. All the duties delineated in NC General Statute Chapter 114 must be fulfilled. We, regardless of political party, must work together for our citizens and our state. I will work with the leaders of (the) General Assembly. The DOJ must be mission driven to accomplish the statutory requirements.

What do you think state and local law enforcement agencies should do to recruit and retain more officers?

Law enforcement is an honorable, selfless, sacrificial, dangerous, yet vital role, in our society. We must show our law enforcement the respect they are rightfully entitled to and thank them for protecting and serving us. We must provide them the best training. I will require a thorough review of our training standards to ensure we provide the best training. We must provide proper recognition, including increased pay. They do not get paid a proper salary for the services that they provide.

How would you handle decisions about whether your agency will defend state laws you disagree with, and whether you will recuse yourself?

I would review every instance where the AG has refused to defend the state and the AG recused himself. I will make an informed decision whether to maintain that current policy, based on the law and the facts. Just because I personally disagree with a law passed by the General Assembly is not sufficient to refuse to defend or (for) recusal. An analysis of the Constitution, the General Statutes, common law, previous Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals decisions, under “stare decisis” would be required.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

(Neither) the far-left fringes, nor the far-right fringes of each political party need to be running our government. We need public servant-leaders, regardless of political party, who are dedicated to preserving our U.S. and N.C. constitutions, uphold the rule of law, and will abide by the oaths they swore to. Our government, from city hall to the White House, is only as good and effective as the people we elect to represent us. That is precisely why I am running to serve as our N.C. attorney general.