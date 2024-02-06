Candidate for NC attorney general, Democrat Satana Deberry, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Satana Deberry

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 54

Campaign website: satanadeberryfornc.com

Current occupation: Durham County District Attorney

Professional experience: U.S. Department of Interior, Honors Program Attorney (1994-96); Attorney Partner, Deberry & Hand (1996-1999); Director, Foreclosure Prevention Project, Self-Help, (1999-2001); General Counsel, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (2001-2006); Senior Associate, Annie E. Casey Foundation (2006-2008); Interim Executive Director/President, Durham Habitat for Humanity (2011-12); Executive Director, NC Housing Coalition (2013-18).

Education: AB (magna cum laude), Princeton University; JD/MBA, Duke University

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Durham District Attorney (2019 and 2022); Board Chair, Reinvestment Partners; Board Co-Chair, Durham Public Schools Foundation.

What would your top priority be as attorney general?

The protection of reproductive rights and health care access; the protection of voting rights and prevention of political violence; the consumer protection of North Carolinians against scams, wage and labor theft, and environmental degradation.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current attorney general? If not, how would you change it?

The current AG has done a very good job in consumer protections — actually returning millions of dollars to consumers from predatory behavior by companies (focused) on seniors and other vulnerable populations (for example, the litigation against Juul and its targeting of children). There is more of an opportunity to use civil penalties and litigation to address issues that may seem criminal in nature — issues like suing Hyundai/Kia to fix the issues that make their cars more easy to steal.

What do you think state and local law enforcement agencies should do to recruit and retain more officers?

State and local agencies all have the same problem — they do not pay people enough to do jobs that are difficult and require a high level of skill. Many officers can not afford to live in the communities in which they work. This creates a situation where those officers have less investment in the public safety of that community.

How would you handle decisions about whether your agency will defend state laws you disagree with, and whether you will recuse yourself?

I do not think it is ever proper for the AG to recuse herself. She may individually wall herself off from some decisions in which she might have a personal stake — those issues can still be handled by senior staff. However, the AG’s role is not to be a rubber stamp to state laws. Her role is to fairly represent the people of North Carolina in accordance with the North Carolina and U.S. constitutions.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

My position on every issue is the position that supports the constitutions of North Carolina and the United States.