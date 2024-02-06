Candidate for NC auditor, Republican Charles Dingee, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Charles Dingee

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 33

Campaign website: charles@charlesdingee.com

Current occupation: Small business owner

Professional experience: Professional in banking and small business owner

Education: College degree

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? I have been involved in grassroots Republican politics in North Carolina.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Transparency of where taxpayer dollars are going.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

The former auditor quit to avoid additional charges. That is concerning; the leadership had a disregard for the laws and rules. It makes you wonder what the tone was for the office during her tenure.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

We spend $5 billion on transportation but I am dodging the same potholes since March of 2023.

How would you prioritize the state programs and agencies that should be audited?

In order of those that have not (had) performance audits or financial related audits in over a decade.

How would you work to make sure politically connected people and companies are not unfairly benefiting from state spending and contracts?

Implement transparent procurement processes, enforce conflict of interest policies and conduct regular audits. Embrace competitive bidding, protect whistle blowers and promote public accountability. Regularly update policies, provide ethics training and collaborate with oversight bodies. Part of this will be looking at the process for awarding and procurement of (contracts) to ensure they have these measures in place. Ensure legal repercussions for wrongdoing. Through rigorous oversight, auditors safeguard against unfair benefits to politically connected entities, fostering transparency, accountability and public trust.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

Look to see if they need to be filled or if we can be efficient without them. Using more technology in redundant tasks will help to alleviate staffing burdens as well.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

N/A