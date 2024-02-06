Candidate for NC auditor, Republican Dave Boliek, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Dave Boliek

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 56

Campaign website: auditordave.com

Current occupation: Attorney and small businessman

Professional experience: Prosecutor, attorney, small business owner, consultant, news reporter

Education: BA degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; JD & MBA degrees from Campbell University

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Member and chair of the Budget, Finance and Infrastructure Committee, and the immediate past chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees; Member and former chair, UNC Chapel Hill Foundation, Endowment and Real Estate Holdings Co.; Member, Chapel Hill Investment Fund Board (manages UNC System funds), Chapel Hill Management Co. Board; Member, UNC Rams Club Executive Committee; Former Chair, Southeast Regional AHEC; Elder at Church; Boy Scout leader; led Church League Basketball Program in Fayetteville

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Using conservative principles to make and keep North Carolina government accountable to the people.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

Agencies, institutions and recipients of state tax dollars are not regularly being audited. The auditor’s office fails to audit agencies that the current governor and attorney general do not want audited.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

There are too many administrators in our public schools, universities and state agencies. There are also many places where services and management are redundant and can be consolidated. We also need to assess how we use and administer technology across state government.

How would you prioritize the state programs and agencies that should be audited?

We will start with agencies that have not been audited for years, and there are several (Board of Elections and DHHS, for example). Second, we will develop a strategic plan to comprehensively audit all of our public schools and universities where large sums of taxpayer dollars are appropriated. Third, my office will work with the North Carolina legislature to identify appropriations that need tracking. And fourth, I will rely on tips from a taxpayer reporting line to investigate potential audit targets.

How would you work to make sure politically connected people and companies are not unfairly benefiting from state spending and contracts?

We will audit bid and procurement procedures to assure fair and transparent contracting opportunities. By auditing procedures within agencies, institutions and recipients of tax dollars, we can identify intra-agency conflicts of interest, inefficiencies and abnormal activity. Applying consistent and regular monitoring of agencies gives citizens confidence that our state’s government is working efficiently and effectively. It is important to use modern audit tools in the office of state auditor.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

Salary ranges set for state agencies should be made flexible. Highly trained professionals in the auditor’s office provide a return on taxpayer investment by identifying fraud, waste and redundant spending.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I support the Republican Party platform.