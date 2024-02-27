Candidate for NC District Court judge, Democrat Renee Jordan, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Renee Jordan

District/seat: District 10C, Seat 3 (Wake County)

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 46

Campaign website: www.reneejordanforjudge.com

Current occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney

Professional experience: 18-plus years of trial experience as a criminal defense attorney

Education: Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, 2005; Canisius College, 2000, BA in Spanish & International Relations

What areas of the law do you have experience in, as a judge or attorney?

Criminal and civil litigation.

What is your judicial philosophy?

To apply the law in a fair and impartial manner and to do that with integrity, dignity, and compassion to each person that appears before you.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

Representing defendants who are struggling in life with difficult charges, drug addictions, loss of jobs, homelessness. Watching these clients overcome their current situations and move forward in life. I enjoy hearing from clients months, or even years after I have represented them and seeing that their lives have changed significantly for the better.

To what extent should judges be allowed to share their thoughts on political issues in public?

Judges need to remain impartial and unbiased.