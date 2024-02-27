Candidate for NC District Court judge, Democrat Kevin Boxberger, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

*Editor’s Note: Kevin Boxberger has been elected as the Democratic nominee to fill a vacancy for a different seat in District 10D. If Boxberger wins the primary election against his opponent, Blair Williams, he can resign his nomination and the Democratic Party can replace him, and he can run in the general election for the vacant seat. If Williams wins the primary, Boxberger can run for the vacant seat in the general election without resigning.

Name: Kevin Boxberger

District/seat: District 10D, Seat 5 (Wake County)

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 40

Campaign website: www.boxbergerforjudge.com

Current occupation: Regional Defender, Indigent Defense Services

Professional experience: I served in the U.S. Air Force for six years and as a City of Raleigh firefighter for two and a half years. Since graduating from law school, I have practiced criminal defense and juvenile law for the past decade. I am currently a Regional Defender for Indigent Defense Services. I oversee the court-appointed system in seven counties in North Carolina where I recruit and consult with contract attorneys and respond to client complaints, thereby ensuring quality representation for indigent clients.

Education: North Carolina Central School of Law, Class of 2013, cum laude

What areas of the law do you have experience in, as a judge or attorney?

Criminal and family law.

What is your judicial philosophy?

My judicial philosophy is to listen to all the evidence and arguments of counsel. Based on the evidence and arguments, I will develop the facts of the case and apply those facts to the correct law. My rulings will not be arbitrary or capricious. Rather, they will be well-rooted in the law. Moreover, I will be transparent in my rulings, thereby ensuring that each party understands how I came to my decision.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

In 2014, I had the opportunity to represent pro bono four people charged with various offenses related to the Moral Monday movement. This movement encompassed members of the community who exercised their constitutional right to peaceful protest. Due to my service to the community, I was awarded the Humanitarian of the Year award by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP.

To what extent should judges be allowed to share their thoughts on political issues in public?

Judges should refrain from publicly expressing their political opinions to uphold the crucial principle of impartiality. Sharing political thoughts could compromise the integrity of the judicial system, as it may lead to perceptions of bias in their rulings. Therefore, it is imperative for judges to abstain from discussing political matters in public to maintain public trust and confidence in the fairness of their decisions.