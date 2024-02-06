Candidate for NC governor, Democrat Josh Stein, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Josh Stein

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 57

Campaign website: joshstein.org

Current occupation: North Carolina Attorney General

Professional experience: N.C. Attorney General (2017-2024), N.C. State Senator (2008-2016), Of Counsel at Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP (2012-2016), Senior Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection (2001-2008), Real Estate Project Manager at the Self-Help Credit Union (1995-1997).

Education: Dartmouth College (BA), Harvard University (MPP, JD).

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? I’ve been honored to serve as the state’s Attorney General since 2017, as a state senator representing Wake County before that, and as the senior deputy attorney general for Consumer Protection under then-Attorney General Roy Cooper.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

We need to recommit our state to investing adequately in public education. Years of underfunding are hurting our kids’ ability to learn. As governor, I will work to invest in public education from prekindergarten to community college and university, including our HBCUs, and raise teacher pay. I have had success working across the aisle to deliver for North Carolinians on public safety. There is no reason why we cannot come together and strengthen our public schools.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current governor? If not, how would you change it?

I worked with Gov. Roy Cooper for over eight years and got to know him personally. He led the successful effort to expand Medicaid. He has put our economy on a clean energy path and helped the state be ranked No. 1 in business for two years running. He has navigated our state through COVID, hurricanes and more with an extremely steady hand. I intend to lead the state of North Carolina in my own way, but we would be well-served to continue the progress that the governor has made.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

We have got to pay our workers who serve the public better. The disparity between the same job in the public and private sector is stark, and our state employees are undervalued. We are seeing too many vacancies throughout state government in critical jobs, like in prisons and schools, because their pay is too low. We need competitive salaries and benefits, family and medical leave, and meaningful opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

The General Assembly’s decision to use vouchers to take money away from public school kids is wrongheaded. Parents should be able to have a choice of where they send their kids to school, but taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for wealthy families. We need to prioritize our public schools so students can learn the skills they need to compete. As a state senator and attorney general, I have fought for our state to fully fund our public schools, and I will continue that fight as governor.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

Every child must start kindergarten healthy and ready to learn, and when that child graduates from high school, he or she must have learned the skills and knowledge to succeed, whether starting college or a career. We must invest in early childhood education, hire more support personnel including school nurses, counselors and social workers, and raise teacher pay to at least the national average.

The governor of North Carolina will be charged with bringing new business and jobs to the state. How would you pitch NC to them?

There’s so much to love about North Carolina. We’re home to friendly and good people and to remarkable natural beauty – from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the barrier islands and everywhere in between. And we have a world-class workforce thanks to some of the finest educational institutions in the world. We have been ranked the No. 1 state for business two years in a row, but if we take our eyes off the prize and wage more culture wars, we risk losing that status and losing our competitive edge.

Would you sign a bill allowing additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines, and why or why not?

I believe every North Carolinian should have a fair shot at prosperity – to get a good-paying job or start a small business – anywhere in our state, including small towns. We need to invest in infrastructure, a clean energy economy, and good-paying jobs in every corner of the state, and make sure our rural counties have access to good health care and strong public schools. Building a more durable economy for our rural communities is a better winning economic development strategy than casinos.