Candidate for NC governor, Democrat Marcus Williams, answers our questions

Name: Marcus W. Williams

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 70

Campaign website: https://WilliamsHouseUSA.com, www.AttorneyMarcusWilliamsforGovernor.com

Current occupation: Attorney

Professional experience: As an attorney in my 45th year of practicing law in three states (Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania), I have acquired intense executive experience/skills while serving as executive director for 17 years in two regional NC Legal Services Programs, covering 18 counties, and the statewide Pennsylvania Legal Services. My duties required me to responsibly direct scores of millions of dollars of funding, supervise many lawyers and support staff members and to set policy parameters and goals.

Education: Lumberton High School, where I played varsity football — state title game vs Elizabeth City. Basketball, first elected student body president after the consolidation of the school system. UNC-Chapel Hill varsity wrestling letters, student body president, honors and a B.A. In law school at the University of Minnesota, J.D. and student body president.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? As student body president of Lumberton High School, UNC-Chapel Hill and University Of Minnesota Law School, I had extensive civic involvements and responsibilities. I have not held public office and recently was one of 25 candidates vying for the open U.S. Senate seat. Multiple community economic development projects were successfully initiated by me as executive director of Legal Services, (which) required collaboration with many civic leaders/stakeholders.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

More integrity, honesty and openness in the handling of public, taxpayer money. Moreover, there will be a higher level of thinking about rational solutions to anticipated future needs of the state of North Carolina. We will stimulate the election of people of goodwill who want government resources to be utilized for public purposes and engage in more substantive dialogue (on) relevant issues, including law enforcement reforms, adequate funding of our court system (and improved) allocations to public schools.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current governor? If not, how would you change it?

There is only one governor at a time. Ask him. Obviously, a former chief executive officer: balancing budgets, setting priorities, managing personnel and mandating high quality of service, results and the treatment of all residents/citizens with respect, I have specific ideas. Elect me and ascertain how I work.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

The current General Assembly needs to manifest more respect for state government employees pertaining to raises and career encouragement.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

That’s easy: Some of the politicians seem to believe they have total, if not arbitrary discretion over how the tax dollars should be spent. Instead of a timely accessing of funding for the expansion of health care, they sat on their royal rears and squandered the opportunity to obtain/utilize/direct $12 to $15 billion dollars of ACA (the Affordable Care Act).

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

My mom was a second-grade public school teacher. Fate allowed her to teach at the school, Knuckles Elementary School, named as a tribute to her dad (who along with the Black clergy, built and established a Normal School on that site for neighborhood children, which he spearheaded for 30 years). I know the desired nature, high standards and aspirational qualities that should inhabit these public institutions. In fact, I attended two public high schools after eight years of Catholic school.

The governor of North Carolina will be charged with bringing new business and jobs to the state. How would you pitch NC to them?

We have been blessed to live in a gorgeous state of temperate climate and scenic beauty. It is easy to market to titans of industries and their boards of directors. We assure new businesses that our workforce will be able to enhance and grow their operations. We want high paying, clean industries to gravitate throughout our state, so that the vibrancy of a robust economy can be felt/enjoyed throughout our urban and rural areas. My keen ability to communicate and persuade is evidenced by my history.

Would you sign a bill allowing additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines, and why or why not?

Given the fact that this (Republican) supermajority has already weakened our future revenue flexibility by surrendering disproportionate tax breaks to the wealthy, in eight years, without additional sources of tax receipts, our state will struggle to meet its constitutional mandate to balance the budget. To the extent that there are remaining issues to facilitate this effort, I would sign and keep an eagle eye to thwart any deleterious effects on our citizens/residents in North Carolina.