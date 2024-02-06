Candidate for NC governor, Libertarian Mike Ross, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Mike Ross

Political party: Libertarian

Age as of March 5, 2024: 41

Campaign website: Firetheuniparty.com

Current occupation: Financial planner

Professional experience: Small business owner

Education: BA in Business/Finance. Certified Financial Planner.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? First time running. Activist and organizer.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Defending liberty and making sure the state government is accountable to North Carolina.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current governor? If not, how would you change it?

Many things could be working better. My platform covers specific changes with regards to the economy, education, health care, criminal justice reform and government transparency.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

It depends where the vacancies are and the functions performed.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

Most areas, just like the federal and most municipal governments.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

Encourage competition for dollars, so that they will have to improve or be replaced by a superior free market education solution.

The governor of North Carolina will be charged with bringing new business and jobs to the state. How would you pitch NC to them?

North Carolina is already a very attractive state to new businesses, but truly embracing free market economics will only make it more appealing.

Would you sign a bill allowing additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines, and why or why not?

It would depend on the bill and how much unrelated grift was included.