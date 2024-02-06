Candidate for NC governor, Libertarian Shannon Bray, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Shannon Wilson Bray

Political party: Libertarian

Age as of March 5, 2024: 51

Campaign website: shannonbray.us

Current occupation: Information technology

Professional experience: 30 (years)

Education: M.S. in cyber security

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Candidate for U.S. Senate 2020, 2022.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

The economy.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current governor? If not, how would you change it?

The government continues to print money causing inflation. The government then uses the Fed to change interest rates causing a tax on the poor. I would look to eliminate state payroll tax to reduce the financial burden placed on our state by the federal government.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

Vacancies give us an opportunity to reduce our government footprint. It will depend on what the role is.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

Exploring alternatives to incarceration and investing in rehabilitation programs could potentially reduce recidivism and improve public safety.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

I believe in school choice; ultimately, the government should be removed from education.

The governor of North Carolina will be charged with bringing new business and jobs to the state. How would you pitch NC to them?

Competitive business taxes: Lower corporate income tax rates and business-friendly policies lighten your financial load, letting you invest more in your mission.

Affordable living: Compared to coastal counterparts, N.C. offers a lower cost of living, helping you stretch your budget further and attract top talent.

Infrastructure advantages: Robust transportation networks, reliable energy supplies, and accessible ports keep your business running smoothly and efficiently.

Would you sign a bill allowing additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines, and why or why not?

Yes, I do not believe the government should be in the business of banning things.