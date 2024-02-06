Candidate for NC governor, Republican Dale Folwell, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Dale Folwell

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 65

Campaign website: dalefolwell.com

Current occupation: Treasurer of North Carolina

Professional experience: 1/3 blue collar, 1/3 white collar, 1/3 public servant.

Education: Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools, Winston-Salem State University, UNC-Greensboro

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Eight years (each) Winston-Salem Forsyth County School Board, N.C. House of Representatives, State Treasurer of N.C.; three years as secretary of N.C. Employment Security.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Defend/protect North Carolina from Washington, D.C,’s inability to do their job.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current governor? If not, how would you change it?

Lack of transparency and focus on customer service. No one calls state government to book a cruise. They call because there is a problem.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

Set a culture of conservatism, common sense, courtesy, humanity, humility and ethics.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

I will be the first governor in North Carolina history to originate the budget from zero.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

Let parents be parents. Empower teachers. Rid North Carolina of the bigotry of low expectations in our youth.

The governor of North Carolina will be charged with bringing new business and jobs to the state. How would you pitch NC to them?

N.C. financially stands for nothing compares. My fingerprint is on many of the reforms that put us there.

Would you sign a bill allowing additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines, and why or why not?

I am the only gubernatorial candidate who is against the lottery (and) video gambling and will vote against “casino-izing” North Carolina.