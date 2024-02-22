Candidate for NC House District 35, Republican James Norman, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: James Norman

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 46

Campaign website: normanfornc.com

Current occupation: Managing member of a commercial real estate appraisal firm, Managing Member of Second Summit Capital, LLC, investment firm.

Professional experience: 20 years real estate appraiser, Managing Member of the ValStone Group.

Education: B.A. in Political Science from NC State University, various educational requirements met to become a North Carolina certified general real estate appraiser.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement?

None.

What is the issue that you see as most relevant to constituents in your district, and what will you do to address it?

School choice and parental rights.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

None.

What legislation would you support to help North Carolinians who are struggling to make ends meet?

Lower taxes, increased incentives to bring good paying jobs to the state.

What is the government doing, if anything, that you see as a waste of taxpayer money?

Over regulation, hampering free enterprise.

Should the new law exempting state lawmakers from the public records law be repealed?

Undecided.

Would you support a bill allowing for additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines?

No.

How would you increase confidence in elections?





Voter ID. The integrity of our elections is of the utmost importance. It is not a race issue at all.